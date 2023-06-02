Taylor Swift Becomes The 2nd Richest Female Music Artist With $740M Net Worth

Multiple Grammy award winner, Taylor Swift is now hailed as the 2nd richest self-made woman in the music industry with a staggering net worth of $740 million according to Forbes. Swift stands firm at number 34 on the 'America's Richest Self-Made Women' list published by Forbes on Thursday, June 1, 2023.

The Lavender Haze songstress has topped the list leaving legendary diva Madonna, who reportedly enjoys a net worth of $580 million, and Beyoncé, who has an estimated net worth of $540 million, behind.

Swift follows close behind Rihanna, the billionaire Fenty Beauty founder, who has a whopping net worth of $1.4 billion and is placed number 20 on the 'America's Self-Made Women' list to become the number 1 highly successful female music artist in the world.

The Blank Space singer's net worth is on the surge with her recent 'Eras Tour', according to NY Post. Fans are 'creating a dent in their pockets' to be able to witness the Bad Blood singer live on stage. Recently, a Massachusetts mom claimed that she spent $4,500 on two Swift tickets to accompany her daughter to the show. The 'Eras Tour' is expected to gross an additional $1.6 billion in the future thus making Swift one of the richest artists in tour history in the coming weeks.

Page Six reports that Swift is cruising the success wave after dropping Midnights, her tenth studio album back in October. With the album's release, Taylor became the first music artist ever to claim the top 10 spots on the Billboard Hot 100.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Winter

Swift was seen wearing a vintage $27,000 Cartier necklace on her day out in NYC. According to Business Insider, the Bejeweled singer flaunted the stunning gold, diamond-encrusted Agrafe Herringbone Twisted piece from the 1980s with a casual black cotton dress.

The vintage statement necklace is a rare accessory piece since it is no longer re-created by Cartier. Recently, one such necklace was auctioned on 1stDibs, an online luxury marketplace, for $27,250. She also wore a $450 Waylon slide sandals from Anine Bing, $200 Indio sunglasses, a gold-buckle belt, and carried a brown $895 M Frame Box Bag from Mansur Gavriel.

Wall Street Journal reported that a major chunk of her earnings has been invested in real estate. Swift has wisely spent $150 million on an apartment in Manhattan's Tribeca. She owns a total of eight high-end properties across the country.

According to Hot Cars, she also owns some of the expensive rides in town, from a $150k Audi R8 to a $20k Chevrolet Silverado. Swift also owns an ultra-luxurious $40 million private jet as she enjoys a lavish lifestyle and her wealth continues to increase through songwriting and singing.