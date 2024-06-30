Here’s Looking at the Astonishing Net Worth of These 7 Royals

Unveiling the Astonishing Net Worth of the House of Windsor

The House of Windsor is famous not only for its rich history and influential presence on the global stage but also for its staggering wealth. The British royal family, often referred to as ‘The Firm,’ nearly conducts more than 2,000 events and engagements worldwide each year, making them prominent to the United Kingdom's international image. While their public duties are well-documented, the personal fortunes of its members often remain a topic of fascination. Check out the shocking net worth of several royals and get to know how much it takes to be a part of England’s royal family.

1. Kate Middleton - $28 Billion*

Kate Middleton (Princess of Wales) married to Prince William, has been an important figure for over a decade. Before her royal marriage, Middleton’s family owned a successful online party supply business, Party Pieces, valued between $7.7 million and $23 million. As a member of the royal family, most of her expenses are covered by the Duchy of Cornwall, prominently boosting her net worth. Middleton’s impact as a trendsetter and her various public engagements have only spiked her financial standing, making her one of the wealthiest royals.

2. Princess Charlotte and Prince George

The youngest members of the royal family, Princess Charlotte, and Prince George, have surprisingly high net worths, largely due to their influence on the public and commercial sectors. Princess Charlotte, known for her ‘Charlotte effect,’ her fashion choices often caused clothing and other fashion pieces to sell out rapidly, boosting her net worth and making her a valuable asset to brands. Whereas, Prince George has a net worth that surpasses his parents. Prince George’s association with various brands has led to prominent profits. His participation in lavish events and luxurious schooling further solidifies his financial standing.

3. Camilla Parker Bowles - $5 Million*

Camilla (Queen Consort of the United Kingdom) married to King Charles since 2005 is his second wife. King Charles was married to Princess Diana before this. She has accumulated her wealth through a combination of real estate holdings and stipends from the Duchy of Cornwall as a part of Wales family. Before joining the royal family, she worked as a secretary and receptionist in London. As Queen Consort, she has been indulged in various charity events, further amplifying her public role and financial status.

4. Prince William - $40 Million*

Prince William (Prince of Wales), who is second in line to the throne, Prince William’s wealth comes from various sources. He inherited $10 million from his late mother, Princess Diana, and receives substantial annual dividends from investments. This dividend he started receiving from the time he turned 25. Moreover, his work as an East Anglian Air Ambulance pilot, for which he donated his salary to charity, this showcases his dedication to service. Recently, he inherited a $1 billion estate, further elevating his financial portfolio.

5. Prince Harry - $40 Million*

As per the reports of Investing, Like his brother, Prince Harry (Duke of Sussex) inherited $10 million from Princess Diana. His military training and service, coupled with his patronage of numerous charitable organizations, have contributed to his wealth. Harry’s marriage to Meghan Markle and their subsequent media ventures have also played a major role in enhancing and revamping his financial standing. The extravagant title Duke of Sussex was given to him on the auspicious day of his wedding by Queen Elizabeth.

6. Meghan Markle - $60 Million*

Meghan Markle (Duchess of Sussex) was a successful actress before her marriage to Prince Harry. She is popularly known for her role in the TV series ‘Suits.’ Her career in entertainment, along with her immaculate work in fashion and advocacy for gender equality, prominently bolstered her net worth. Post-marriage, Markle’s media presence, and other ventures have further increased her financial assets. She also launched a lifestyle brand recently named American Riviera Orchard. It will sell cookbooks, tableware, and fruit butter, among other things, as reported by Harpers Bazaar.

7. King Charles III - $600 Million*

King Charles III, the eldest son of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, served as the Prince of Wales for 61 years. His primary income source was the Duchy of Cornwall, a private estate that funds the lives of the Prince of Wales and his family. The estate controls assets worth around $1 million, and Charles's personal wealth was over $100 million before ascending to the throne. As the sole beneficiary of Queen Elizabeth's real estate, his net worth has significantly increased, making him one of the richest monarchs in history.