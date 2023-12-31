The Worst Things Kody Brown Said About Christine on Television

Kody Brown has been getting criticized for his harsh comments towards Christine Brown, even before their separation, and despite their split, it seems Kody hasn't eased up on his harsh remarks. In the 18th season of Sister Wives, Christine has turned things around and taken control of her life. She decided to part ways with Kody, which shocked the audience, who later wished her the best for her new life. Currently, Christine is enjoying a new chapter in her life, having married David Woolley, and she appears to be in a very happy place. Despite moving on, Christine still occasionally references her past with Kody. This was evident in a playful gesture where she wore a t-shirt saying, "I tried polygamy" in an Instagram video, showcasing her newfound independence and sense of humor post-divorce. So, let's look at what her ex-husband frequently said about her this year.

1. When Kody Called Christine 'Chubby'

Kody once called Christine 'chubby' while complimenting her. He said, "When we set out on our road trip, I was convinced that Christine was the cutest girl in the world, although she was a little chubby." This statement was perceived by some as insensitive and derogatory on many levels, considering the tone. His approach, which some might label as displaying traits of an 'alpha male' attitude, bordered on disrespectful and could be interpreted as demeaning. It contrasts sharply with the way Kody speaks about Robyn Brown, with whom he often appears more affectionate and admiring. In the realm of any healthy relationship, the foundational elements of mutual respect and admiration play pivotal roles. But Kody's behavior, as observed in this instance, suggests a lack of these crucial components in his relationship with Christine.

2. When Kody Went Too Far With His Hate

Kody acknowledged feeling hurt by Christine's decision to end their relationship, expressing initial pain but claiming to have moved past it. As per Screen Rant, he voiced it by saying, "I don't care that she's leaving. It hurt initially, but I'm fine. It's just, stop trash-talking me to my children." Christine had devoted years to managing household tasks and caring for their children, all while feeling neglected as Kody seemed preoccupied with his youngest wife, Robyn. Despite being aware of Christine's feelings of jealousy, Kody's actions did not change. On the other hand, Christine has found new happiness by baking and sharing her life with someone who appreciates her efforts—a hint at a more fulfilling relationship. While it's not uncommon for ex-partners to occasionally speak ill of each other during a breakup, Kody's claims about Christine's influence on their children's perception of him appear to be unsubstantiated.

3. When Kody Expressed His Increasing 'Hate' for Christine

Kody expressed his negative feelings towards Christine and how that might affect his relationship with their children. He candidly mentioned his struggle to reach a point where 'I don’t hate' her. Acknowledging the possibility of his negative emotions spilling over into interactions with their kids, he indicated a need for personal reflection and caution in his expressions. While honesty is important, the manner of conveying emotions, especially in a public platform like Sister Wives, holds significant weight. Kody's admission of his feelings towards Christine, while raw, could be communicated more thoughtfully. It's possible to process and express emotions in a way that's considerate not just of the personal situation but also of the wider audience and family involved.

4. When Kody and Christine Had a Cringe Dinner

Kody's expressions of frustration and angst, as showcased in Sister Wives, bore a resemblance to the emotional turmoil often associated with adolescent challenges. Kody went on to say, "I just never want to see her again," after their meeting. His remarks, particularly those made spontaneously, revealed an unfiltered emotional depth reminiscent of someone wrestling with significant personal challenges. On the show, Kody's forthright admission of not wanting further contact post-meetup could be indicative of deep-seated emotional turmoil. While it's natural for everyone to experience strong emotions, especially in complex personal situations, Kody's approach could be more fine tuned.

5. When Kody Called Christine 'Machiavellian'

Christine and Kody addressed some of the pressing issues that were cropping up between them. The conversation revolved around the polygamous relationship standard adopted by the Brown family. Kody found it challenging to satisfy his own needs, let alone those of his four partners. However, what caught the attention of the viewers was Kody's sly jab passed at Christine and Janelle as he called them 'Machiavellian' for asserting their needs. While Robyn generally brings him joy, she too has voiced dissatisfaction with Kody regarding this. However, Christine, in an Instagram post where she praised monogamy, did not appear malicious. Her demeanor has notably shifted to be less cheerful.

6. When Kody Confessed He Didn’t 'Know Better' Than Marrying Christine

Kody's decision to marry Christine was influenced by his aspiration to get a better standing in society. In a rather stifling confession back in season 17, as reported by US Weekly, he said that he was not sure of not having 'known better' when marrying Christine, which certainly painted him in a negative light from the fans' perspectives. Kody's tactlessness has become quite notorious. However, such statements undermine his efforts to be a nice person, as he asserts he is willing to be. There's still a chance for him to change his ways, even if it doesn't lead to a reconciliation with his former partners.

