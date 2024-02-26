Here's Literally Why Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker Had Split Up

Fans online always want to catch up with what's going on in Kendall Jenner's personal life. Lately, there were rumors that she and singer Bad Bunny had split, and she might be reuniting with her ex, Devin Booker. However, earlier in 2022, their relationship ended when Jenner and Booker decided to call it quits. Although they tried to make things work, there were reports of issues in their relationship. The news shocked many of their fans and well-wishers, especially since the couple had been together for two years. Adding to it, a close friend of Jenner's spilled some details about why they decided to break up.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Elsa

A source revealed that Jenner felt like “they're on different paths." Another one said that they "have had discussions about their future but they are not on the same page." The source hinted that despite the breakup rumors, there's a possibility of Jenner and Booker reconciling. In an Entertainment Tonight report, it was revealed that Jenner prefers privacy when it comes to her romantic life. However, she once briefly discussed her relationship with Booker during an interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live! when she went there for the promotions of The Kardashians. Interestingly, even before the rumors started to spread, enthusiastic fans noticed several hints on their social media accounts.

Meanwhile, the rumor began on June 18, 2022, when Jenner shared a photo of herself alongside fellow model Fai Khadra on Instagram, sparking speculation among fans. However, contrary to these rumors, Booker joined Jenner in Italy for her older sister Kourtney's wedding to Travis Barker, demonstrating his allegiance to the family. Jenner also showed her support by attending one of Booker's basketball games. Nevertheless, despite their efforts to balance their demanding careers, they eventually decided to part ways due to their hectic career paths.

According to PEOPLE, a source said, "Both have incredibly busy schedules right now with their careers and they've decided to make that a priority." Another source added, "They have a lot of love and respect for each other and wish only the best." According to an insider, Jenner and Booker's decision to end their romantic relationship was mutual and primarily influenced by timing, rather than any underlying issues. Despite their breakup, Jenner and Booker intend to remain in touch. Before becoming a couple, the two initially met through mutual friends Jordyn Woods and Ben Simmons, establishing a connection that eventually led to a romantic relationship.

Did Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker split after nearly two years of dating? Find out why they sparked breakup rumors.https://t.co/z58Jbfk3H3 — In Touch Weekly (@intouchweekly) June 22, 2022

In April 2020, dating rumors surrounding Jenner and Booker began to circulate after the model and NBA star were spotted together in Sedona, Arizona. Following this, they were seen together on several occasions before making their relationship official on social media. Speculation about a potential reconciliation surfaced at the start of February 2024 when Jenner attended Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium. Fans noticed that Booker was also present in the same suite as Jenner, sparking questions about the status of their relationship. Meanwhile, a report on February 23 confirmed that the pair had indeed rekindled their romance and were taking things slow.