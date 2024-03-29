Here’s How Taylor Swift Stayed in Shape for Eras Tour—From Exercising to Quitting Alcohol

Taylor Swift has been ruling the world with her music and Eras tour. But the Grammy Award-winning songstress underwent a tough regimen to maintain her shape and stamina for the long-drawn music tour across the globe. According to Daily Mail, the Anti-Hero hitmaker went to the extent of quitting alcohol and hitting the treadmill before her tour.

Swift would perform almost 40 tracks every night she was on the stage for her die-hard fans. Throughout the first year of the tour, which is scheduled to continue with an additional 85 shows in 2024, Swift exhibited remarkable physical, mental, and emotional strength. In an interview with TIME for her 2023 Person of the Year feature, she expressed her desire to 'superserve the fans' as a way of reciprocating their dedication to attending her career-retrospective concert.

Swift shared what made her work so hard for each night: "They had to work really hard to get the tickets. I wanted to play a show that was longer than they ever thought it would be because that makes me feel good leaving the stadium." Swift was aware of the physical strain that she may be prone to. Therefore, she made sure her gig faced no hindrance. "I knew this tour was harder than anything I’d ever done before by a long shot. I finally, for the very first time, physically prepared correctly," Swift disclosed.

As part of her training routine, Swift incorporated daily treadmill sessions where she sang through the entire Eras setlist, adjusting her pace to match the tempo of the songs. This was complemented by a tailored strength and conditioning program at her gym, Dogpound, as well as three months of dedicated dance lessons. Revealing her dynamics with the initial days of rehearsal, Swift shared, "I wanted to get it in my bones. I wanted to be so over-rehearsed that I could be silly with the fans, and not lose my train of thought. Learning choreography is not my strong suit."

The tour choreographer Mandy Moore was recommended to the singer by her friend and actor Emma Stone. In contrast to her past tours, where Swift admitted to indulging in alcohol and adopting a more carefree attitude, she decided to abstain from drinking to focus on her preparation with greater discipline. "I was really disciplined about drinking. I stopped drinking for a couple of months before the show except for on Grammy night, which was hilarious. I gave myself a fun night for that one. Doing that show with a hangover. I don't want to know that world," Swift shared.

During the Eras tour, Swift frequently performed three consecutive shows in each city. For instance, during her final U.S. stop in Los Angeles in 2023, she accomplished this feat twice, with just a single day's break in between, totaling six shows in seven days.