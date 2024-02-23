Here's How 'Sister Wives' Star Meri Brown Continued with Her Martyr Act for Years

Meri would rather wallow in self-pity than strive for her happiness

Meri Brown, star of Sister Wives, has always been seen as a depressed person, mostly because she never confronted Kody Brown when he mistreated and embarrassed her. Even though she was his first marriage, he failed to show her the affection she required. Meri, who was never meant to be his real love, was probably unaware of the devastating effects of polygamy on one's spirit. Even though Meri has lost weight and has a glamorous hairstyle, she may not be as self-assured as she seems. Ultra-patriarch Kody tried everything for years to undermine her confidence.

1. In the partnership, Meri lost herself

For a time now, Kody has been adept at embarrassing Meri whenever he gets the opportunity. When talking about this stage of Meri's life with the People, Kody expressed his happiness that they never had additional children together and referred to their marriage at the time as dysfunctional. Kody has felt that their marriage doesn't exist after Meri's notorious catfishing incident, and regrettably, she discovered this on their wedding anniversary in April 2022. The fact that he revealed the end of their relationship by calling his marriage to Meri "fake" exacerbates the matter.

2. Meri used to be a polygamist

Meri even supported Kody when he decided to add Janelle Brown as a second wife to the family. Kody had a happier disposition back then; he tried, smiled, and was kind. She supported Kody when he decided to include Janelle Brown as a second wife. The period before Robyn Brown was like another planet, where the spouses of the Brown family were often content and the Brown family was mostly functioning. But once Robyn joined the family, everything was different. Meri, Janelle, and Christine Brown from Sister Wives have all given up on plural marriages.

3. Meri Brown's selflessness prevented her from leaving Kody

Meri announced to the world that she and Kody were calling it quits. Her departure was hardly a martyr's offering. It was the appropriate thing for her. There's no denying that she made the proper choice. Kody treated her like an impediment for years. Meri also remembered Kody saying she could "stick around" if she wanted to, but he was "just not interested" in her. Meri realized she didn't want to be with someone who had changed his mind about her after receiving a cold reception to Kody's proposal. Even though Kody was reluctant to discuss their relationship openly, Meri decided to be clean about Kody's declaration that he had no desire to date her in the future.

4. Meri Brown's Diving Into Abstinence

Meri walked a long way by herself. Though she may not have shown it outwardly, she most likely needed a great deal of fortitude to endure such a loveless multiple marriages. She therefore battled her issues in solitude, even if they were mostly psychological, and sometimes vented online. Meri was already enjoying herself with cosmetics, hair, and fashion before she dyed her hair. Maybe since she's in such great shape right now, she's enjoying those things more. She is now at last the star of her own program.

5. Kody mistreated Meri's emotions

Kody has been emotionally tormenting Meri. If she acted as the victim, part of it makes perfect sense. It seems that he enjoyed making fun of her, always wanting to minimize her to feel significant. It's astonishing how readily Kody steps on other people's sentiments because of how quickly his ego gets crushed. Even Robyn has been complaining recently about Kody. She felt obligated, for instance, to declare her desire for monogamy to the world. They wouldn't need to make such a public declaration if they were both in agreement. It seemed as if Robyn was exerting pressure on him to make a pro-monogamy declaration of his own.