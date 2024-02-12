Here's How 'Sister Wives' Star Kody Brown's 'Knife in The Kidneys' Comment is Problematic

In the tumultuous world of TLC's Sister Wives, Season 17 took an unexpected turn when Christine Brown dropped the bombshell, that she had planned on leaving Kody Brown. The explosive confrontation unfolded in a recent episode when Christine, Kody, and the other Sister Wives gathered on the front porch of her home for the life-altering announcement. When Christine revealed her decision to move out within a week, emotions ran high. Robyn Brown, the fourth wife, expressed concern about the future of her relationship with Christine. Unable to control his frustration, Kody yelled: "She's treated you like dirt from the very beginning. That's the relationship you have with her. That's the reason I'm angry," as per The List.

After that, he leaped out of his chair, screamed at Christine, and said the famous line, "Man, just the knife in the kidneys over all these years! The sacrifices I've made to love you. Wasted!" Additionally, viewers of the program observed that his specific phrase choice resonated for a variety of reasons. In addition to being an extremely uncommon allusion, the phrase "knife in the kidneys" was a terrible choice of words given that Christine and Kody's youngest child suffered renal failure at the age of three. She actually had the illness and became extremely dehydrated, which caused kidney damage. After spending eleven days in the hospital, her condition was unknown to the physicians; nevertheless, with the help of medication and dialysis, she was able to recover, as per Cheat Sheet. The fact that Kody was left in charge while Christine was out of town for four days only serves to deepen the heartache. He then left their children, who were then young, in charge of a sick three-year-old. Christine saw that Truely's eyes were crossing when she got home and hurried her to the hospital.

Kody stated on the show in 2022 during the COVID-19 pandemic, as per People, "I think Christine hates me partly because Truely almost died," even though Christine did not openly blame Kody for Truely's terrifying experience, she also believed, "that I had been negligent." He said, "The reason I have never brought this up before is because I didn't feel like I had to make the argument so forcefully in the past." There were other occasions when Kody disregarded the well-being of his and Christine's kids. After years of excruciating therapy that had failed, daughter Ysabel believed that surgery was ultimately her only viable choice for treating her extremely painful scoliosis. Kody tried to talk her out of having the procedure while Ysabel carefully explained why she needed it. While Kody stayed at home, Christine drove Ysabel from Arizona to New Jersey, assisted her during surgery and her recovery, and took care of her personal transportation needs, as per Insider.