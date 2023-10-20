Britney Spears Says Dad Jamie Used Her for 'Cash Flow,' Was Forced to Take 'Prepacked Medication'

Britney Spears may have been a 'Princess of Pop,' but her life was far from people's perception of how a princess lives. Her forthcoming memoir, The Woman in Me, is a peek into her life under her father, Jamie Spears', conservatorship. She also alleged that he saw her as the family's "cash flow" and forced her to take 'medications.'

Her tumultuous relationship with her father is no secret to the world. So, the singer hit it out at her dad in her memoir and recalled an incident in which the Spears patriarch taunted her, "I am Britney Spears now," after the court appointed him as the conservator of her personal and financial life in 2008.

The 41-year-old also revealed more heartbreaking details in excerpts from her book throughout the 13-year-long conservatorship. In one of them, she recalled being exploited by her own family. The mother-of-two accused her conservator (dad), who considered her "too weak" to make her decisions and "somehow healthy enough" to keep doing donkeywork.

Consequently, it made her feel like she was nothing but a 'cash flow' for her family. "I know I had been acting wild, but there was nothing I'd done that justified their treating me like I was a bank robber," reported The New York Times. "Nothing that justified upending my entire life," she added.

Spears also alleged the idea of her conservatorship was originally conceived by her father, mother, and business manager, Louise Taylor. However, Jamie denied any misconduct towards the Criminal singer and claimed the conservatorship was meant to safeguard Spears from being misused. But the singer contradicted this narrative in her memoir.

In another excerpt, she recounted, "From that point on, I began to think that he saw me as put on the earth for no other reason than to help their cash flow." She also highlighted her relationship with paparazzi, the teen's favorite pop sensation, tabloid fodder, and her "toxic" relationship with drugs and alcohol.

Apart from being "used" and "misused" for her hard-earned money, she was forced to take medications by Dad Jamie. Addressing her mental health issues, Spears insisted her interest in drugs was "never as wild as the press made it out to be." In fact, she never had a drinking problem. However, she did take the ADHD medication Adderall.

She wrote, [The ADHD pill] made me high, yes, but what I found far more appealing was that it gave me a few hours of feeling less depressed." Spears also alleged, "Security guards handed me prepackaged envelopes of meds and watched me take them," discussing the other kinds of 'control' over her life.

"They put parental controls on my iPhone. Everything was scrutinized and controlled. Everything," wrote the singer. She even stated that any resistance from her side was frowned upon. "I even mentioned the conservatorship on a talk show in 2016, but somehow that part of the interview didn't make it to the air."

She added, "Huh. How interesting." The Mind Your Business singer was finally relieved after her conservatorship ended in November 2021. "I think I'm gonna cry," she expressed after the court declared her free, reported BBC.

