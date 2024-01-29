Here's How Selena Gomez's Boyfriend Benny Blanco Responded to Her New Outdoor Selfies

Over the weekend, Selena Gomez treated her Instagram followers to a series of fresh snapshots. The Only Murders in the Building actress posted three radiant selfies on Saturday, showcasing her in a comfortable plaid top with minimal makeup. The backdrop revealed her seated on a balcony amidst lush greenery, suggesting a moment of nature appreciation and basking in the sunshine on an outdoor deck, as noted by PEOPLE. One of the photos captured her smiling, and the caption featured just a world emoji. Additionally, followers complimented her in the comment section, including a special one from her boyfriend, Benny Blanco.

Blanco expressed his admiration for his girlfriend, Gomez's post with three heart-eye emojis. The couple, who officially revealed their relationship in December 2023, has been openly displaying their affection through photos and outings. Gomez, acknowledging that their romance began six months before the public announcement, has praised the music producer as the best person she has ever had. Beyond garnering attention for her photos or acting ventures, Gomez is making headlines for her relationship with Blanco. Meanwhile, according to Hollywood Life, other followers commented on her recent post, describing her as the most gorgeous face and a pretty girl.

Ashley Park, Mariska Hargitay, and makeup artist Hung Vanngo chimed in with compliments on Gomez's recent photos. Park affectionately referred to her friend as "Sweetie." In a different context earlier in the week, the "Single Soon" singer opened up about her body image. She shared a sequence of Instagram Stories featuring pictures of her body over the years, juxtaposing an image of herself in a zebra bikini from years ago with a more recent bathing suit picture. In the caption, Gomez wrote, “I’m not perfect, but I am proud to be who I am… Sometimes I forget it’s ok to be me."

In a recent Instagram update, Gomez dropped a major career bombshell, announcing her exciting new venture as she steps into the shoes of music icon Linda Ronstadt for an upcoming biopic. "I have no words to describe my heart for this project ... years of hoping this dream would become my reality," Gomez wrote. News has it that the upcoming biopic, said to be produced by John Boylan of Great Eastern Music and James Keach, is under the directorial helm of David O. Russell. Reports also suggest that Gomez and Ronstadt delved into the project together, sharing moments of discussion and knowing each other.

The upcoming film is generating great excitement as it represents a pivotal juncture in Gomez's acting journey. Meanwhile, Gomez has consistently been our go-to celebrity for delivering delightful social media moments over the years. Her recent no-makeup selfies maintain this trend, affirming that her beauty is just as captivating in its most simple form as it is when she's decked out in designer attire, adorned with jewelry, and styled by top-notch professionals. It's worth noting that this isn't the first instance of Gomez sharing a natural selfie; she has done so in the past as well.