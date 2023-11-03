Matthew Perry’s demise, which was announced earlier last week by TMZ, has still left fans grieving in the aftermath. Like so, his colleagues are equally devastated about it and are still processing the news. Although he’s gone, the legacy he left will forever be burned in the memories of fans who knew a glowing part of him from Friends. Before his death, it appears that Perry wanted to produce a film based on his life that would highlight some major events in his life. From getting a boost in his career via the aforementioned show to his struggles with substance abuse and alcohol addiction, it would’ve possibly offered a glimpse into all of these matters. But it seems like Perry wanted one particular familiar face to portray him in his biopic.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Mike Pont

Also Read: Throwback to When Taylor Swift and Zac Efron 'Dissed' Ellen DeGeneres as They Sang on Her Show

According to a news story in People, Athenna Crosby, an entertainment reporter, had the opportunity to have a chat with Perry just a day before his untimely death. The two were spotted talking over a meal at the Hotel Bel-Air by paparazzi. Crosby recalled the conversation she had with the late actor and claimed that he “wanted to make a movie about his life and have a biopic made”.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Lester Cohen

She further revealed that Perry named his 17 Again co-actor, Zac Efron, to portray him once more because “he [Efron] did such a good job”. Unfortunately, this vision of his never came to fruition. Information about whether or not this dream of his will be put into action still remains largely unknown.

Also Read: Zac Efron Spotted With New Girlfriend Vanessa Valladares On Romantic Date

In the film 17 Again, Efron and Perry played alternative versions of themselves, one from the past [Efron] and one from the present [Perry]. He played the down-in-the-dumps and cranky ‘Mike O’Donnell’ whose life isn’t exactly what he envisioned. His marriage was falling apart, his children, whom he dearly loved, almost wanted nothing to do with him, and his job wasn’t exactly breezy. Desperately wanting a break, one day he wakes up feeling literally younger—a 17-year-old [played by Efron].

Also Read: Vanessa Hudgens Reportedly Feels ‘Proud’ Of Her ‘HSM’ Reunion Despite Ex Zac Efron Opting To Not Perform

He takes complete advantage of being young by attending high school once more with his two kids and actually learning about their experiences. This enables him to have a shift in perspective about being more present as a father to them. In addition, concerning his estranged wife in the film, he understands exactly where he went wrong in his marriage.

an underrated Matthew Perry classic (imo) was

'17 again' goddamn I loved this movie. i thought it was fun, I watched it in school, and I just loved this film since. might go back and rewatch it. pic.twitter.com/TfEYOEtqks — VIK (@VIK19941) October 29, 2023

And so, after returning to the present, he passionately pursues becoming a better version of himself for his family—a happy ending indeed. The movie remains a classic given that it really puts you through the motions and possibly makes you appreciate the present while learning from the past, as Perry’s character in the film did.

More from Inquisitr

‘High School Musical’ Cast, Including Zac Efron, Vanessa Hudgens, Reuniting For Disney Singalong Special

‘The Masked Singer’ Spoilers: Could Astronaut Be Hunter Hayes?