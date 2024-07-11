Here's How Russia is Reportedly Influencing Public On Social Media to Favor Trump in 2024 Elections

Donald Trump and his MAGA campaign allegedly have support from the Russian Intelligence services who have been influencing people on social media and the upcoming elections in the United States to plant the former president back in the White House. Several US officials spoke to The Wall Street Journal about the existence of the Russian plan which could favor Trump in 2024.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Scott Olson

The new report reveals the information by officials with the Office of the Director of National Intelligence in Washington, who claimed, "We haven't observed a shift in Russia's preferences for the presidential race from past elections." Various other security agencies also previously confirmed the attacks on US democracy that favored the Republican front-runner.

Meanwhile, the officials also revealed the Iranian influence on the American elections in Novently, Iran intends to encourage people in the US to protest against the Middle-Eastern conflict, said the director of national intelligence, Avril Haines, this week. However, the WSJ report claims China finds bothering candidates, Biden and Trump, equally that, they are even preventing government officials from mentioning their preferences.

The ex-FBI double agent Charles McGonigal story is going to get much uglier, in addition to covering up for Trump/Russia in 2016 & preventing him from being fully investigated. Everything of intelligence value that he touched or knew ended up in Russian hands. That's what they do — Tom Joseph (@TomJChicago) January 26, 2023

Besides the online influence, Russian operations are also allegedly attempting to influence the members of Congress, however, according to the US spies, the scale of operation is much smaller than it was back in 2016. Meanwhile, Iran's plan is more of a "chaos agent," confirmed the director Haines. "Americans who participate in protests are, in good faith, expressing their views on the conflict in Gaza—this intelligence doesn't indicate otherwise."

The operation includes creating fictitious social media profiles that are consciously designed to advance the Russian government's aim and spread misinformation about its war with UkThisy, this scheme was organized in 2020 after a senior editor at RT, a Russian-state-funded media organization, assisted in developing technology for a social media bot farm, reports security officials.

It received financial support from the Kremlin to promote disinformation on social media through a network of fake accounts. However this year, the Russian plan isn't as big as it was during the 2016 elections where Russians launched a well-planned but hidden smear campaign against Trump's then-rival Hillary Clinton by launching a huge social media trolling.

BREAKING: Donald Trump is elected president of the United States. pic.twitter.com/yJpgfsAbc6 — The Associated Press (@AP) November 9, 2016

Similarly, this year, US officials are alarmed at the use of Artificial Intelligence to sway the outcome of 2024 elections. The FBI Director Christopher Wray said in a statement, "Today's actions represent a first in disrupting a Russian-sponsored Generative AI-enhanced social media bot farm. Russia intended to use this bot farm to disseminate AI-generated foreign disinformation, scaling their work with the assistance of AI to undermine our partners in Ukraine and influence geopolitical narratives favorable to the Russian government."

The president asked a foreign power to help him win an election.



Again.https://t.co/EjkE84oCCF — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) September 20, 2019

But, the US Justice System said on Tuesday, July 9, 2024, that it disrupted a Russian operation using fake accounts enhanced and operated by AI spreading pro-Kremlin messages in America and abroad, as per The Guardian. The department secured court approval to seize two domain names and search nearly 1,000 social media accounts associated with the plan.

The reason I was thinking about Trump & Putin in 2016 was a pattern. Russia had sought to control Ukraine, using social media, money, & a pliable head of state. Russia backed Trump the way that it had backed Ukrainian president Viktor Yanukovych, in the hopes of soft control 2/20 — Timothy Snyder (@TimothyDSnyder) January 25, 2023

The US attorney general, Merrick Garland, said in a statement, "With these actions, the justice department has disrupted a Russian-government backed, AI-enabled propaganda campaign to use a bot farm to spread disinformation in the United States and abroad."