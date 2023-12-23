Here's How Nikki Haley Raised Money For Herself for the 2024 Elections

Nikki Haley, a prominent figure in the 2024 GOP presidential race, is reported to have surpassed Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, securing the second position after Donald Trump. Her rise as a powerful woman in the American political scenario has been a journey of immense struggle against financial hurdles before making it big.

The daughter of Indian immigrants who founded a thriving small business, Haley had a strong entrepreneurial spirit instilled in her from a young age. Haley's first notable triumph was her victory in the South Carolina House of Representatives in 2004, leading to later achievements in the political arena. Concurrently, she held a fundraising position at a medical center, earning around $110,000 annually, as reported by Forbes. However, her rise in mainstream American politics was paved by her victory in the 2010 South Carolina gubernatorial election. Haley added to her portfolio by publishing a book in 2012, securing $475,000 in advances.

However, her financial landscape shifted dramatically after her tenure as UN Ambassador under former President Trump. Despite a yearly salary of $185,000, it was post-White House endeavors that substantially boosted her finances. In 2022 alone, Haley earned a staggering $2.3 million from speaking engagements, according to Forbes. Additionally, her subsequent book deals further padded her bank account, with one offering a $350,000 advance. Upon leaving her role as UN Ambassador, she faced one of her most daunting financial crises. Her 2018 financial disclosure revealed debts ranging from $525,000 to $1.1 million.

This financial strain was partly attributed to her parents' business struggles. In 2017, unable to sustain payments on a loan, they sold a strip mall to Haley's husband's company for a nominal $5. This transaction had a $1.1 million debt and the property was later sold for $1.3 million, and Haley disentangled herself and her husband from management roles in the family's lake house property. In a recent interview on ABC News's This Week, GOP 2024 hopeful Nikki Haley expressed her frustration with the media's persistent focus on former President Donald Trump.

“You’re focusing too much on him,” Haley remarked, addressing the media's fixation. “Ordinary people are more concerned about their day-to-day challenges. I understand your interest in every word he utters, and every tweet he posts. “What the public cares about is seeing actual outcomes and improvements in their daily lives,” she stated. “They’re interested in knowing how leaders are actively working for their benefit and making a positive impact. If the media were to divert their attention from their fixation on Trump, it would allow for more focus on addressing the genuine concerns and challenges that people face in their day-to-day lives,” she added.

