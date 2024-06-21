Here’s How Much Justin Timberlake Tour Tickets Cost After Drink Driving Arrest

Justin Timberlake's latest troubles have made headlines as he was recently arrested for drunk driving in New York. The incident took place during the course of his Forget Tomorrow World Tour. This tour he is taking is the first one in five long years. Timberlake was caught driving under the influence in Sag Harbor. The police said he ran a stop sign and swerved into another lane. With all this, he even refused to take a breathalyzer test. The incident occurred earlier this week and has directly affected his upcoming tour's ticket sales.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Sag Harbor Police Department

Prices of Timerlake's tour have been cut. Some seats are going for as low as $16 (about £12.50). This has happened at venues like Hersheypark Stadium in Pennsylvania, as per The Sun.

Insiders worry about his well-being after the major setback, as his latest album, Everything I Thought I Was, hasn't been a big hit either. His first single, Selfish, only reached number 19 on the US Billboard Hot 100. Timberlake's court date is set for July 26. This is the same day his tour is supposed to start in Poland. It's unclear how this will affect his tour plans. His wife, Jessica Biel, is reportedly "not happy" with the situation, as per People.

omg justin timberlake in HANDCUFFS pic.twitter.com/FGFFTPxVsn — 2000s (@PopCulture2000s) June 18, 2024

Despite these issues, Timberlake seems to be handling things professionally. He apologized to his crew after the arrest, as the source says he "owned" the situation and impressed his team. He said sorry for bringing negative attention to the tour. The singer's appearance during the arrest was noted in the police report. His eyes were "bloodshot and glassy," and his breath had the "strong odor of an alcoholic beverage," said the local police department in Sag Harbor. With that, he had trouble with coordination. He even failed a field sobriety test, as per The Daily Mail.

Justin Timberlake when the officer told him to walk a straight line pic.twitter.com/vLiVvfZyBP — chris evans (@notcapnamerica) June 19, 2024

Some wonder if Timberlake will cancel the rest of his tour. How he handles these challenges could shape the next phase of his career. Music journalist Touré suggests that Timberlake's long break from music might have hurt his career. He says, "Most of (Timberlake's) fans have aged out of caring about him. It’s like the old saying goes, 'You don’t retire – the audience retires you.'" Britney Spears' recent memoir may have also affected Timberlake's popularity. She made several accusations against him in her book.

This led some fans to turn against him. After the drunk driving case, some UK fans have even asked for ticket refunds after the incident. It's clearly a very tough time for the former NSYNC star.