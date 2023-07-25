‘1000-Lb. Sisters’ Star Tammy Slaton Might Just Be Harboring a Secret Crush After Losing Husband Caleb

Tammy Slaton, star of TLC's 1000-Lb. Sisters, recently took to TikTok to share a video that hinted at a more lighthearted side of her, suggesting the possibility of a new crush in her life. The 36-year-old reality TV personality has been dealing with the tragic loss of her estranged husband, Caleb Willingham, who passed away on June 30.

Image Source: Instagram | @queentammy86

In the TikTok video, Tammy appeared to be happier and more lively as she smiled while lip-syncing to a song on the platform. Wearing a black zip-up sweatshirt with spooky ghosts, windows, and spider web patterns, she playfully rocked her rectangular-framed glasses and had her fiery red hair loosely tied up. The caption of the video reads, "You stay on my mind thinking about you," accompanied by "kissy face" emojis, hinting at a possible secret new crush, according to The Sun.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tammy Slaton (@queentammy86)

Fans flooded the comments section with supportive messages, expressing happiness for Tammy's apparent improved mood. This video came after other posts had raised concerns among fans over her solemn appearance, particularly in a previous selfie video where she showed off her wedding ring, looking sad. Tammy and Caleb's relationship had been estranged, and they reportedly didn't communicate much in the weeks leading up to his death. The couple had both been in the same clinic for weight loss rehab, where they got married in November 2022. However, Tammy was released in February while Caleb remained in the clinic. News of their split emerged shortly after Tammy's release, and she never officially filed for divorce.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tammy Slaton (@queentammy86)

Tammy's friend revealed that the reality star had wanted a divorce because Caleb's health was deteriorating, and he seemingly wasn't making an effort to improve. Despite their estrangement, the news of Caleb's death deeply affected Tammy, and she took to social media to address the devastating news. In a heart-wrenching two-minute response to a fan's comment on TikTok, Tammy expressed her love for Caleb and how much she missed him.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tammy Slaton (@queentammy86)

Emotionally shaken in a dimly lit room, Tammy wiped her teary eyes while thanking everyone for their support and kind comments. She said, "Yeah, we were having problems, but I loved that man, and I still do. I miss him like crazy." Despite their challenges, Tammy expressed her love and appreciation for Caleb and thanked her fans for their understanding during this difficult time. While grieving her loss, Tammy expressed relief that Caleb was no longer in pain and had found peace in a better place. Despite the estrangement, the loss of someone she once loved deeply had a profound impact on her.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tammy Slaton (@queentammy86)

As fans continue to offer their support and condolences, Tammy's TikTok post with a hint of newfound optimism suggests that she may be gradually healing from the loss and exploring a more flirty and playful side of herself.

