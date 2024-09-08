Here's How Meghan Markle Subtly Hit Back at Royals During Recent Trip According to Expert

Meghan Markle has once again captured attention with her fashion choices, but this time, an expert suggests there might be more than just style at play. During her trip to Columbia with Prince Harry, the Duchess of Sussex subtly ‘hit back’ at both critics and the Royal family through her carefully chosen wardrobe. According to lifestyle journalist, Lydia Rose Hawken, Markle’s fashion statements highlighted her newfound freedom and distance from royal constraints.

As per the Mirror, the visit to Colombia, which lasted four days, was marked by official meetings and public engagements, leading many to label it as a ‘quasi-royal tour,’ reminiscent of the international duties Markle and Harry performed while they were still working members of the royal family. Hawken highlighted, "This is the subtle way Meghan Markle is hitting back at critics with her Colombia wardrobe." Hawken analyzed Markle’s wardrobe, pointing out that some of her attires would have been considered inappropriate for a traditional royal visit.

She explained, "Across the board, it [the trip] is pretty much being labeled a tour, which is obviously something they did on behalf of the Royal Family before their US move. So I reckon Meghan purposefully picked this dress because, with a slit up the front and [a] teeny flash of the torso, it’s probably not ‘royal tour’ appropriate. Meghan then changed into this Veronica Beard co-ord, which again I would argue is a more casual style than a working royal would wear." Hawken added, “Because she is no longer a working royal, Meghan is no longer governed by these style rules," as reported by Express.

The journalist also opined that Markle’s fashion choices likely had deeper meanings. One of the standout pieces was a pink patterned dress by Colombian designer Johanna Ortiz. She remarked, "It's also worth noting that this dress is by Colombian designer Johanna Ortiz, and wearing a designer from the country you are visiting is the oldest-fashioned rule in the royal playbook." Markle’s selection of this dress could have served as both a nod to her past royal duties and a declaration of her freedom.

Netizens were also quick to share their thoughts on Markle’s outfits, according to the Express. One wrote, "They [Harry and Meghan] aren't part of the Royal Family so she can wear what she wants. She looks amazing as usual!" In agreement, another gushed, "I think she looks beautiful," while another comment, read, "She is perfection and her clothes style choices are always effortlessly elegant." In a similar vein, one echoed, "I think she's just being herself, wearing what she likes. They both look so good and so happy, and that's all I want for them." Following suit, one chimed, "Meghan looks fabulous. I love her style. Meghan is FREE to be herself."



