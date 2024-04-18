Katy Perry’s Wardrobe Mishap on ‘American Idol’ Upset Some Viewers

In a recent Instagram post on Tuesday, April 16, Katy Perry shared a backstage glimpse of a wardrobe malfunction from the previous night's American Idol episode. The singer, dressed in a striking futuristic metallic crop top, sought assistance to keep her top secure, according to HuffPost. Perry, a judge on the show, wore a sleek chest piece that resembled metal as her top, which unexpectedly became unfastened during the episode following contestant Roman Collins' performance. Perry held her top in place and said, “That song broke my top off."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Yui Mok

Fellow judge Luke Bryan jokingly said, "Ratings, here we come." Perry discreetly lowered herself beneath the desk to avoid being captured by the cameras. She told the viewers, “It’s a family show.” The singer of Firework revealed some of the commotion that unfolded between performances as crew members attempted to fix the loose garment in front of the live studio audience. Perry said, “I need my top to stay on. If it’s not fixed, this show is gonna get more than it wanted.” Bryan attempted to playfully resolve the issue using what appeared to be either scissors or pliers. "I’m going in,” he said. However, he soon realized that he was unsure of how to proceed, as per Newsweek's report.

Katy Perry Has Wardrobe Malfunction And Some 'American Idol' Viewers Get Mad https://t.co/7f3B22qgq4 — HuffPost (@HuffPost) April 16, 2024

Both the audience and fans were captivated by the mishap and the judges' reactions. Numerous commenters on Perry's Instagram expressed frustration over the incident, particularly due to the complexity of the outfit she was wearing. “Maybe don’t wear a fucking ship anchor to a tv show,” one user commented. Another user wrote, “Maybe try wearing proper clothes rather than dressing as the tin man!?” A third user wrote, “Ahhh the joys of wearing fucking stupid clothes." Another social media user commented, "You know it's serious fashion when the power tools come out."

Katy Perry has “wardrobe malfunction” on American Idol. Does this look real or planned?https://t.co/2c8wY3MJlG — Elation70 (@Elation70) April 16, 2024

Perry's costume at the special themed episode of American Idol drew significant attention. Additionally, Perry revealed in February that this season would be her final one after seven years as a judge on the immensely popular singing competition series. However, she chose to address this in a statement during a recent interview. She said, "I'm just trying to make space for other things. It's not like me ending this show means I'm going to go retire on an island, even though that would be fabulous. I'm gonna go to work." The term "work" likely refers to her return to the spotlight as a renowned pop star, as she has been teasing her upcoming KP6 era on social media.

Talking about this, Bryan said, "It's been a good run with Katy, and she and I have developed a great friendship and to work alongside her, I mean, heck, I was there before her daughter was born, and now her daughter is three years old." Meanwhile, following the show, Perry spoke with a media outlet about the incident and acknowledged that she was taking a risk with this specific outfit. According to Fox News, she said, "I wouldn’t call it a malfunction, I’ll just call it an interesting moment on live television. It seems like every season, I’m either tearing the seam of my pants or … I’m just super expressive physically. I just love this outfit so much and I knew I was rolling the dice but I was like, who cares?"