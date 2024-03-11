Here's How Khloe Kardashian Reacted After Catching Tristan Liking Bianca Censori's 'Sexy' Clip

Khloe Kardashian is done with men, at least for now, and goes on an Instagram rave, promoting the "single life" after her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson recently liked a sexy video of Kanye West's Australian wife Bianca Censori on Instagram. Kardashian is a victim of multiple infidelity incidents in the past.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jason Mendez

In a series of quotations on her Instagram Stories, the Good American founder vocalized "self-worth" on Saturday, March 9, 2024. One specific post perfectly highlighted her current state of mind and relationship after she bid the final goodbye to her unfaithful ex-boyfriend and her baby-daddy, Thompson, per The Sun.

The quote read, "She's not single because she can't get a man. She's single because every time she focuses on somebody, they show her exactly why she's better off alone." This was accompanied by other posts centered around inner healing, love languages, and healthy boundaries in relationships.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khloé Kardashian (@khloekardashian)

Kardashian last addressed being "single and happy" in February 2023 while answering a fan question on X, formerly Twitter. The reality star clarified she has found solace in her role as a mother of two- (now) over a year-old Tatum and 5-year-old True Thompson with her controversial ex-boyfriend.

The Hulu star responded, "Who has time for a man lol," per PEOPLE. "I have a 6-month-old baby, and True and I are sickly codependent on one another. Ha! I secretly love it. No but for real…No man right now…He's in my prayers too ha!" She ended her on-again-off-again relationship with the NBA player in December 2021 for good.

Who has time for a man lol I have a 6 month old baby and True and I are sickly codependent on one another. Ha! I secretly love it. No but for real…. No man right now…. He’s in my prayers too ha! 🙏🏽 — Khloé (@khloekardashian) February 6, 2023

The 32-year-old athlete liked a "racy" video of Ye's wife, Censori. The architect was seen in a barely-there bodysuit with deep side cuts, swaying her body to the tunes of her rapper husband performing on stage while laughing alongside her friend. The Yeezy founder shared the video, captioning, "Still the king."

This move by Thompson created a buzz among social media users. A Reddit thread shared a screenshot proof of it where people jumped in to share their opinions. A Reddit fan, u/[deleted], wrote, "Oh my… don't show Khloe this." A second user, u/Sundance600, questioned,

"Didn't Tristan say he wasn't attracted to Khloe? It's a bit late to say that after having two kids with her."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Nick Cammett

A third, u/Osaki_xo, quipped, "But...are we surprised?" referencing Thompson's notorious image of a "cheater." Another fan, u/MeMilo1209, loathed, "This shit is in his DNA. Kardashian women pick men and try to mold them. They are not moldable, especially to their standards."

During the last season of The Kardashians, Thompson attempted to win over the mother of his kids by apologizing to the 39-year-old and the rest of the clan for his repeated cheating scandals. Meanwhile, he also explained his "motivation" to change the image of an "infidel" now more than ever.

"That's my motivation more than anything. I never want my daughter to go to school and talk so great about me and then some little kid comes and is like, 'Well, your dad is this, this, this,' and she'll be embarrassed and that will break my heart,'" said the NBA star.