Here’s How Ivanka Responded When Compared With Dad Donald Trump: “I'm a Daughter, Not…”

During her father's 2016 campaign, Ivanka Trump played a key role in managing Donald Trump's business empire alongside her brothers. She was also actively involved in the campaign at the time but she once mentioned that she wasn't officially part of Donald's campaign. However, it seems that her approval had a strong influence on her father. In an interview at the Trump Towers, Ivanka said, “I’m a daughter, not a clone. So of course daughters often disagree with things their fathers say. But I share my viewpoints with him privately, not publicly. I’m not the candidate.”

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Win McNamee

Additionally, in a comprehensive two-part interview, Ivanka also discussed the challenges of balancing her numerous businesses, raising three children with her husband Jared Kushner, and managing the demands of her father's presidential campaign, according to PEOPLE. Much like other working mothers, Ivanka found herself constantly juggling multiple responsibilities. She said, "I want my children to see me first every morning, so I wake up at 5 a.m. and make sure to shower and exercise before they get up." Moving ahead, she prepares a deluxe oatmeal breakfast adorned with almonds, walnuts, and berries to excite her children to enjoy a healthy meal.

Later, she delves into her responsibilities at the Trump Organization, overseeing the management of the company's global hotels and golf courses, while also running her luxurious brand, which spans a wide range of products including footwear, apparel, and jewelry. She also manages her website, IvankaTrump.com, which offers guidance and advice to professional women. Ivanka then said, “There just weren’t voices in the mainstream space that were really celebrating the multidimensionality of today’s women. I really wanted to create a lot of positivity and to profile incredible women who are doing it their own way.” She further discussed the challenges she faced during her father Donald's presidential campaign.

Apart from this, in 2015, she expressed similar sentiments during her appearance on Good Morning America. As reported by The Hill, Ivanka told host Amy Robach, “I’m a daughter, not a clone. There are times when I’ve disagreed with him. We discuss a lot of things. He’s one of my closest friends, in addition to my mentor.”

Meanwhile, Ivanka also disclosed that she shared her opinion regarding the selection of Mike Pence. She said, “I was there alongside my brothers to offer my opinion, but the decision was very much my father’s. He had great chemistry with Gov. Pence. I thought it was an excellent choice."

Trump has openly acknowledged that he highly regards his daughter's opinion, even when she urged him to adopt a more presidential behaviour, a suggestion he saw as a challenge. Despite this, Ivanka clarified that she was not attempting to change her father's behavior.

She said, "I wouldn’t have the hubris to tell my father to change his approach. I am his daughter, though, so I will give him feedback, solicited or unsolicited.” Additionally, Jared Kushner said, “Ivanka excels at everything she puts her mind to – she is an amazing wife, mother, friend, and entrepreneur."