Here’s How Exactly Celebrities Feel About Donald Trump With the Upcoming Polls

Former President Donald Trump has been the on-and-off favorite of eye-catching headlines. With the 2024 polls nearing day by day, Trump is getting hyped up for varied reasons. Numerous vocal critics of Trump from Hollywood have expressed their frustration with the former president, whose penchant for speaking without a filter has led to financial losses exceeding $80 million. However, Trump still maintains support from a handful of notable individuals. Here are some of the well-known celebrities and their opinions on Trump.

1. Kristen Stewart

During her 2024 Rolling Stone interview, Kristen Stewart shared her disbelief regarding Trump's choice to publicly comment on her romantic affairs through multiple tweets. Stewart said, "Of course, he had to weigh in on my tarring and feathering. ... He's such a little baby." Back in 2012, Trump tweeted, "Robert Pattinson should not take back Kristen Stewart. She cheated on him like a dog & will do it again," which led to a rift between the two since then and continues to stay on.

2. Snoop Dogg

During a 2024 interview with The Times, Snoop Dogg elaborated on his shift in perspective regarding Trump. "He has done only great things for me. He pardoned Michael Harris," said Dogg. Trump's last presidential actions involved granting clemency to the Death Row Records co-founder. In response, Snoop not only ended his previous animosity towards Trump but also showed deference and respect. "I have nothing but love and respect for Donald Trump," Dogg added in complete contrast with his previous statements for the business mogul turned politician.

3. Mark Hamill

While Star Wars legend Mark Hamill may not possess the Force to overcome Donald Trump, the former president might find himself challenged in a verbal duel against the actor. Hamill's adeptness at crafting sharp tweets aimed at Trump rivals his skill with a lightsaber. When expressed his concern about the speculations regarding pop star Taylor Swift endorsing President Joe Biden. Hamill tweeted Swift's 2020 tweets that read, "This tweet has aged remarkably well. Especially the 'We will vote you out in November' part."

4. Rob Reiner

During an interview with The Guardian, filmmaker Rob Reiner shared his far-sighted opinion if Trump gets elected for the second term as the President. "Do we want to turn [the country] over to somebody like Donald Trump who has said that he wants to destroy the constitution, go after his political enemies, and turn America into an autocracy?" he said. Reiner may have been alluding to a post on Truth Social, where Trump advocated for the removal of certain sections of the Constitution. By seeking to amend the document with a Sharpie, Trump aimed to invalidate the results of the 2020 election. At a 2023 rally in New Hampshire, Trump likened individuals he perceives as political adversaries to "vermin," pledging to pursue them relentlessly.

5. Barbra Streisand

In February 2024, Donald Trump utilized Truth Social to appeal directly to someone with significant political influence: Taylor Swift. He attempted to make the case that Joe Biden shouldn't receive her endorsement because he wasn't the President who signed the Music Modernization Act into law. She also tweeted expressing her views and criticizing the ex-POTUS, "[Swift can't] be disloyal to the man who made her so much money. This is what a dictator is like. He's really flipped his lid now."

6. John Mayer

In 2012, musician John Mayer found himself in Donald Trump's tweets due to his relationship with Katy Perry, whom Trump couldn't resist taking a dig at with a peculiarly phrased insult. He tweeted, @katyperry is no bargain but I don't like John Mayer — he dates and tells — be careful Katy (just watch!)" Mayer seemingly wasn't bothered by the characterization of being called "romantic napalm." During a 2024 appearance on Conan O'Brien's Needs A Friend, he even complimented Trump's vocal qualities. However, Mayer wasn't implying that the former president should entertain rally attendees with his rendition of Your Body is a Wonderland.

7. Stephen King

Stephen King has written numerous anti-Trump tweets, possibly enough to compile into a novel. The "Misery" author has referred to Trump as "Putin's running dog" and employed a food metaphor to question Trump's mental sharpness. "The cheese appears to be slipping off Donald Trump's cracker," he wrote in January 2024. This tweet likely alluded to a significant blunder by Trump during a campaign rally in New Hampshire, where he mistakenly interchanged the names of Democratic California Representative Nancy Pelosi and his then-opponent Nikki Haley. When referring to Pelosi, he inadvertently mentioned Haley's name instead.