Here's How Donald Trump's Hair Color Varies Based on His Mood

Donald Trump is frequently spotted with varying hair colors, leaving observers puzzled as the presidential candidate's appearance undergoes frequent changes. Transitioning from a silver fox to a dark blonde and occasionally embracing a vibrant orange hue, Trump's hairstyle appears to shift shades regularly. During his recent appearance in Manhattan federal court, keen Trump watchers observed a noticeable change, with his hair leaning more towards a light orange tint. Reportedly, his ever-changing look is attributed to his impatience and mood, according to sources from Page Six.

A source stated, "The hairdressers get mad at him, but can’t show it, as Trump can’t sit still as he needs at least to sit still, for at least 30 minutes for [his hair color] to take. Trump's hair color can vary wildly from dark blonde to light—to bright orange—depending on how long his hairdresser can get him to sit still and let the color do its job." According to Mirror, the source added, "Friends say he’s so impatient that he rarely gives the stylist the 30 to 45 minutes… they need to keep his color consistent. The shorter time he gives them, the more orange his hair gets, as it takes time to get the darker blonde locks he associates with his younger years."

Donald Trump’s hair color changes with his mood, ‘he can’t sit still’ at hairdresser: stylish source https://t.co/C54MNoqScS pic.twitter.com/JD6pHZvRj8 — Page Six (@PageSix) January 28, 2024

According to insiders, Trump's habit of rushing through hair appointments results in color changes every few weeks. "And it gets lighter every time he washes it," he said. In 2020, people started catching on to the variations in Trump's appearance. A prominent figure in high-society fashion remarked that the lengthy process of lightening or coloring one's hair is a relatable struggle for many women. Furthermore, the color of Trump's hair has been a subject of discussion in fashion circles. Vogue, in 2020, highlighted Trump's transition to gray hair. They wrote, “Overnight, Trump’s signature flaxen hair had been replaced by a new bright silver shade.”

Donald Trump's hair color changes with his mood, 'he can't sit still' at hairdresser: stylish source http — judy gitlin (@heyjudenyc) January 28, 2024

Yet again, as his hair undergoes another apparent color shift, insiders attribute it to his status as the leading contender for the Republican Party nomination. An insider said, "This includes everything from new pastel-colored ties—instead of the same solid red tie he’s made famous—to slimmer cut suits to replacing the boxy style of the past to better show off his weight loss." Insiders have disclosed that his wife has played a role in assisting her husband in losing weight and is also involved in giving his appearance a makeover.

The source further added, "The do-over also includes his hair... the makeover is intended to modernize and make his image more youthful as a contrast to gray [President] Biden and to attract younger voters. His team wants a visual change in his image to show he’s different and not just the same Trump of 2016." In another instance, Helen Mirren amusingly compared the color of Trump's hair to that of an Italian beverage. She said, “It’s an aperitif in Italy, and it’s called Aperol... You should get a picture and put it alongside Donald Trump and see if there’s any similarity."