Here are the Top 4 Quotes from Donald Trump's Appearance at the NY Civil Fraud Trial

Donald Trump Repeated These Quotes During His Trial on Monday

Getty Images | Photo by Michael M. Santiago

Former President Donald Trump is amidst a myriad of legal troubles including his ongoing Civil Fraud Case Trial. The case claims that Trump and his two older sons Eric and Donald Trump Jr. were involved in the inflation of his assets to secure loans and insurance in The Trump Organization as per The New York Times. The twice-impeached former President was invited to the witness stand on Monday and was asked to offer his testimony concerning the case. While this could have been a great opportunity for him to perhaps cement his defense, he instead got into a heated argument with Judge Arthur Engoron. Trump not only went on a furious rant about his wealth but also claimed that Engoron was allegedly coming after Trump due to political intent. However, as per Reuters, after an intense exchange of words, Engoron ruled that Trump’s answers were reportedly repetitive and irrelevant. However, for the duration of this banter, take a look at the 4 most repeated quotes:

1. "I Have a Castle" - Trump on Real Estate Investments

Image Source: Trump Golf Scotland

It’s no surprise that Trump owns a castle given the $2.6 Billion wealth he’s amassed through the years. Given he’s in the billionaire’s club, Trump can perhaps afford a great string of stunning and luxurious homes anywhere in the world. While being questioned by Kevin Wallace, he was asked if he’d ever made any real estate investments in Aberdeen, Scotland between 2013 and 2014.To this Trump issued a rather vague response to the lawyer’s question. All he said was, “I have a castle.” He continued, “I just don’t want to build it now. You’ve probably read that I’m doing other things." His remark was in reference to his residential development property in Aberdeen. The vast estate is amid a breathtaking and serene location situated at the very heart of Scotland. As per the official website, one could invest in a luxe property from £295,000. The estate boasts of a golf course and a distinguished resort with all the latest amenities.

2. “You’ve made it important but it wasn’t” - Trump on His Property Valuations

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Joe Raedle

Trump’s stunning Mar-a-Lago residence has often been a hot topic of discussion despite the controversies surrounding it. As the trial progressed and Trump was testifying, he admitted that there was an inaccuracy of records concerning the value of his properties such as Mar-a-Lago and his Doral Golf Course situated in Florida. In reality, as per The New York Post, the Mar-a-Lago is worth a whopping $27 Million despite him claiming another value. Trump's stunning home at Palm Springs is decked with some stunning interiors including a solid gold bathroom followed by an array of amenities such as a swimming pool, a high-end gym, and many more facilities that make this home one of a kind. The former President argued that his assets were not being valued correctly. Furthermore, he claimed to believe that at the end of the day, the estimates didn’t really matter given their inaccuracy and that banks wouldn’t seriously consider it. He said curtly, “You’ve made it important but it wasn’t.”

3. “This is a very unfair trial, very, very unfair" - Trump on Gag Orders

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Spencer Platt

Trump has often made his stance on the nature of the trial quite clear as he claims that he’s not guilty in the trials against him. Moreover, he’s also commented on Judge Arthur Engoron’s judgement which also earned him two gag orders. It was the second one that rewarded him with a $10,000 fine as he not only took a dig at Judge Engoron but also threw shade at a member of the court. Furthermore, he also took a jab at Attorney General Letitia James throughout the trial. As per The New York Times, he said, "She's a political hack, and this is a disgrace that a case like this is going on." He threw many more comments at both Judge Engoron and the General Attorney. Shortly after his time to testify was done, he commented on the ‘justice’ part of the trial. He said, “This is a very unfair trial, very, very unfair, and I hope the public is watching."

4. "The fraud is on the court, not on me" - Trump's Comment About the Judge and Attorneys

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Michael M. Santiago

Just as the trial progressed, he continued to slam the Attorney James. He hurled some rather unsavory words at the lawyer and claimed that James should be “ashamed” of herself. He also referred to The Trump Organization and how this trial was affecting him and his company. Nonetheless, the one thing he made crystal clear was his thoughts about Judge Engoron. He said, “He called me a fraud and didn’t know anything about me.” In response Judge Engoron retorts, “Read my opinion perhaps or for the first time.” This seemed to possibly irk Trump as he left with one final accusation against the court. “I think it's fraudulent, the decision. The fraud is on the court, not on me.” More updates concerning the aftermath of Monday's trial are awaited. As of now Trump or his representatives haven't issued a comment on the matter.

