Here's How Democrat Voters Think Donald Trump 'Sold Out' His Voters: "He Has Been Compromised"

After months of delay, the Senate finally passed a $95 billion package as a part of U.S. aid to the war-torn countries Ukraine, Israel, Taiwan, and other allies, as per CNN. Although Donald Trump killed a bipartisan Senate bill to secure the border in February, a post on X, formerly Twitter, suggests Lindsey Graham said, the bill "couldn't pass without Donald Trump."

Now Democrats said the former president "sold out" his voters. A user @LibertyLockPod, wrote in a lengthy post, "Trump supporters, please read this: According to Lindsay Graham, the $95 billion foreign aid bill could 'not have passed without Donald Trump.' If this is true, IF, then Trump sold you out. If you're OK with that, fine, but please drop the "America First" rhetoric It's a lie.

He further asserted, "The aid bill perpetuates and escalates tensions on three fronts with multiple nuclear powers. All while $35 trillion in debt. On top of that, it further opened the door for censorship via the TikTok ban/divest garbage The bills passed over the past few days are some of the worst I've ever seen and if Trump truly got them over the finish line then he has been compromised."

A user, @WiseSquirrel_, weighed in, "Any Bill that gives the government more power is unacceptable. Any Bill that inflates our currency in the name of promoting war is unacceptable." @_Budro added, "Thanks for saying something about this. Not the first time Trump has bent the knee and it won't be the last."

@RenTheLast wrote, "Keep in mind how much compromising Trump had to do to get anything done through legislation. And the decided lack of criticism over this passing as far as I've seen." Another X user, @jameshall1113, slammed, "All quite true. This is a big, big mistake from the Donald of true. Might it cost him the Presidency?? Hard to say running against a cadaver….."

@HugoXG, accused, "I think Trump made a deal for his legal troubles." Another Democrat, @scallywagjim, agreed, "Best take I have seen yet! My heart is broken but it does appear he is compromised." Meanwhile, others questioned Graham's credibility. @CookieL33761265 asked, "Why believe anything Lindsey says? It is to his benefit to say that."

More people echoed the same sentiment. @FL_KJen said, "I don't trust Lindsey Graham." @News_UnBroken agreed, "I stopped at 'According to Lindsay Graham.'" @JWerkmeister resonated, "I'll be honest. My eyes glazed over after I read the words Lindsey Graham."

When the bill was suffering in the Senate, Graham voted "no," and the bill fell short of the goal despite 22 GOP votes in favor of it. The Republicans (in support of the bill) expressed their annoyance over the South Carolina senator's last-minute ditch, as one Democrat said he was supposed to double Republican support for the bill.

But, Graham took a complete 180. The senator slammed, "He [Lindsey] got sucked into the Trump orbit, and he is so zealously about his own self-preservation in South Carolina that he literally would push his mother in front of a train to get to where he needs to be," per The Hill.