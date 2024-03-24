Here's How Beyoncé and Jay-Z's Security Personnel Sparked Controversy 4 Times in a Decade

4 Times When Beyoncé and Jay-Z's Bodyguards Caused Furore

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Mazur

Beyoncé and Jay-Z are amongst the most well-known power couples in the music industry but have often made headlines for all the wrong reasons. The celebrity couple's bodyguards have continued to create buzz on multiple occasions, leaving fans amused. From raising eyebrows by causing injuries to making inconvenient moves that left onlookers and fans speechless, here are four incredibly controversial incidents. Despite the duo's efforts to maintain privacy, these incidents have drawn widespread attention, underscoring the challenges of fame and security.

1. When the Bodyguard Injured Beyoncé

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Mike Coppola

Back in 2004, during a stroll through New York City, Beyoncé attracted significant attention, causing a commotion that prompted her then bodyguard, Richard Alexander (also known as Big Shorty), to react swiftly. However, what was intended as a protective gesture quickly escalated into a mishap when he accidentally stepped on Beyoncé's toe, resulting in a fracture. According to Glamour magazine, the pop star screamed in pain and what followed was a huge chaos in the streets of the bustling city which left bystanders in shock.

2. When the Security Caused a Ruckus Surrounding Blue Ivy's Birth

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Mazur

When the duo celebrated the arrival of their first child, Blue Ivy Carter, security measures were understandably stringent. However, the heightened security at Lenox Hill Hospital left many other new parents feeling unhappy. In an interview with CBS News, a father expressed frustration as bodyguards barred him from seeing his daughter. "I was arguing with the security guards to go see my baby. 'Why not? We can't, we can't.' I couldn't see my baby until three hours later," the father claimed. Billboard reported that complaints filed with the department originated from individuals who were not physically present at the hospital, but instead relied on information from media coverage. The hospital's internal investigation also reported that none of the interviewed patients experienced any difficulties. The incident was unfounded.

3. When Seth Rogen got Hit by the Bodyguard

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Larry Busacca

In 2011, Seth Rogen learned firsthand that fame doesn't grant immunity from being perceived as a potential threat to Beyoncé and Jay-Z's security ensemble. As recounted in his 2021 memoir Yearbook, Rogen had intended to introduce himself to Beyoncé and her longtime friend Gwyneth Paltrow at the Grammys a decade earlier. However, his approach was too abrupt for Beyoncé's security team, which resulted in them swiftly intercepting Rogen. He wrote in his memoir, "A giant arm SWUNG out like a baseball bat and smacked me across the chest so f**king hard I stumbled back and spilled my screwdriver all over myself."

4. When the Carters Fired one of their Bodyguard for being Involved in Illicit Activity

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Win McNamee

In 2013, the troubling behavior of the couple's bodyguards made headlines yet again. The situation escalated when the Carters discovered a camera containing recorded sexual acts involving their bodyguard as well as images of their passports. Norman Oosterbroek, the bodyguard was immediately fired. Oosterbroek later tragically lost his life during an altercation with law enforcement officers. As reported by Nicki Swift, Oosterbroek unlawfully entered his neighbor's residence without any clothes and engaged in a physical confrontation when discovered by one of the occupants.