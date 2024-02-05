Here's How ‘1000-Lb Sisters’ Stars Tammy and Amy Slaton Left Crew 'Uncomfortable' After a Fight

In a July incident last year, the filming of a new season of 1000-lb Sisters came to a halt following a reported fight between the stars. A clash erupted among siblings Tammy Slaton, Amy Slaton, Amanda Halterman, and Chris Combs during their vacation in Florida, as per Yahoo Entertainment. An insider revealed, "The film crew was present, but they felt uncomfortable working with them because of the way they were behaving." The disagreement escalated into a physical fight, taking the situation to a more intense level.

As per the insider, the production took a break of six to eight weeks to allow the cast members to cool down after the incident before resuming the filming of the fifth season of 1000-Lb Sisters. The siblings were supposedly on a vacation, in Florida to commemorate Tammy's improved health when things took a sour turn. Producers reportedly treated the family to the holiday, celebrating Tammy's remarkable weight loss, which now enables her to travel without complications. Initially weighing a staggering 717lb when she first appeared on the show, Tammy has undergone a dramatic transformation over the years, as reported by Mirror.

FIGHT! #1000LbSisters crew goes on filming hiatus after Tammy Slaton, Amy Slaton & Amanda Halterman get into physical fight while filming: https://t.co/4Mk52sJ0Ie pic.twitter.com/Hzjqd4e7hm — The Ashley (@TheAshleysRR) July 14, 2023

As 2023 kicked off, reports surfaced about Tammy's impressive weight loss, a testament to her unwavering dedication and disciplined diet. The insider also shared that Tammy is resolute in maintaining her newfound healthy lifestyle. In a harrowing incident in 2022, Tammy faced a life-threatening situation when she was rushed to the hospital and put into a medically induced coma after she stopped breathing. Recounting the experience later, she admitted to having no memory of the events leading up to her coma. During an episode of season 4, she said, “I completely blacked out. I woke up a week later in the hospital on life support.”

This sounds wild — random_interests123 (@wamalamawooboo) July 15, 2023

Following her hospital discharge, the Kentucky native transitioned to a weight loss rehabilitation center in Ohio. Tammy returned home in February 2023, having shed enough weight to make the move. Demonstrating consistent progress in her weight loss journey, the reality star has reached a point where she no longer requires daily supplemental oxygen. In a significant breakthrough last May, Tammy achieved a milestone as she was spotted walking unassisted, without her wheelchair or walker, during a visit to an Indiana gas station with her brother. While at the rehabilitation center, Tammy discovered love with fellow patient Caleb Willingham, who sadly has passed away.

Damn. It must have been REALLY bad bc there were plenty of time prior Tammy deserved to be back handed for her cruelty towards her sisters…and a 6-8 week break for production?!? — allison (@Chickie819) July 14, 2023

Soon, the couple got engaged, and they celebrated their union with a sunflower-themed wedding ceremony held at their rehabilitation facility in November 2022. The joyous occasion, including the nuptials and reception, unfolded for the audience during the season finale of 1000-Lb. Sisters, which aired on March 21, 2023. Meanwhile, Tammy's sister Amy has undergone a remarkable transformation of her own through a weight loss journey. Since her time on 1000-Lb Sisters, Amy has shed an impressive 125lb by embracing a healthier lifestyle.