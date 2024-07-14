Here's Everything You Need to Know About Kim Kardashian's 'The Lifers' BFF Group

Kim Kardashian is fiercely backed and protected by her inner circle of friends called 'The Lifers' who have helped her navigate the ups and downs in life, especially her tumultuous divorce. The SKIMS founder recently gushed about her close-knit BFFs on her reality show, The Kardashians. "I have the best friends and they’re super supportive. I think that’s probably why I’ve never seen a therapist...because I have the best friends in the entire world and they mean everything to me." As per Cosmopolitan, these elite friends lead private lives and some are not even on social media. Kim shared an appreciation post earlier in May 2023, sharing a carousel of throwback pictures. She captioned the same, "Lifers Appreciation Post. Life is better when you have your lifers! Allison, Simone, Zoe, Lindsay, Sarah, and Ashley."

As per People, the group was formally introduced on camera on the reality star's 43rd birthday, "[They are] officially the 'lifers' that I talk about," Kim told during the confessional. "My friend circle, I always say, I hit the jackpot in the friends department. Spending my 43rd birthday with all the girls that inspire me and motivate me is just really special."

She added, "So blessed to have hit the jackpot of friends! I couldn’t have ever dreamed I would be so lucky to call these girls my friends. Thank you for all the birthday love." According to LifeandStyle magazine, Ashley Kraines, Kim's childhood friend, is a yoga instructor who leads a private life. Her brother Todd made a short appearance on Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Her other close friend, Sarah Meyer Michaelson is the founder and CEO of Roe Caviar, who too is known to lead a low-key luxurious life.

Meanwhile, Allison Statter and the Hulu star have known each other since childhood. The two attended elementary school together, as reported by The Mirror. Irving Azoff, Allison's father, who is executive chairman of LiveNation, is good friends with Kim's mom, Kris Jenner. "I know I always say 'My BFF', and I definitely have lots of them, but Allison and I go way, way back," Kim wrote on her website in 2016. "Allison is like the first person that I would call if there was like a huge family drama. Like, before anyone."

Allison also once reflected, "And I would do the same. We're as close as you get to sisters without having blood. I don't know life without Kim. You've just been such an amazing sister to me. It's also just comforting and nice to be on the same path in life too. We had our kids at the same time...It's rare and it’s unique and I just feel so blessed that we have each other."

Simone Harouche, an interior designer and stylist, is another of Kim's close friends. She frequently posts old photos of herself with the mother of four, and in 2020, she even posted an emotional ode. "We met when we were 11 years old and I thought you were the coolest girl in the world! You were kind, funny, down to earth, friends with everyone, beautiful, and knew everything about makeup (lol)." Another of Kim's 'Lifer' BFF, Lindsay May, is the co-founder of Mayflower Entertainment and is rarely seen socially. Meanwhile, another close friend, Zoe Winkler, is most recognized for starting the 'This Is About Humanity' initiative, which raises awareness for immigrant families.