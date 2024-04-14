Here’s All the Ridiculously Expensive Things Bradley Cooper Owns

These Are The Weirdly Costly Things Bradley Cooper Owns

Thanks to his dazzling Hollywood career, Bradley Cooper has amassed an enormous fortune, a devoted fanbase, and some prizes and accolades. He has also lavished himself on some expensive items. Cooper has amassed enormous money, a devoted following, and a plethora of honors and accolades from his dazzling Hollywood career. Cooper's salary from A Star Is Born put him among the highest-paid Hollywood stars of 2019. He has an eye-watering $120 million wealth; Forbes claimed that he made an eye-watering $40 million for his directorial debut. Even by A-lister standards, this is terrific going. Here's looking at some of Cooper's absurdly expensive possessions, including exquisite jewelry, vehicles, motorcycles, and residences.

1. Bradley Cooper’s Limited Edition Watches

One item that caught attention during the 2024 Golden Globes was Cooper's watch—a Louis Vuitton Tambour. The Watch Pages claims that the stainless steel watch is $18,500 in price. It's reasonable to infer, though, that Cooper didn't pay for it considering that he is an ambassador for Louis Vuitton watches. Cooper made a few adjustments to his Oscars performance. This time, he was sporting a new, absurdly costly timepiece. The back side of the limited-edition IWC Big Pilot watch features an etching from "The Little Prince". On the official IWC website, the standard model costs $5,800. After the Oscars, the watch was put up for sale at Sotheby's, where it brought in $60,000.

2. Bradley Cooper’s Ridiculously Expensive Real Estate Portfolio

Bradley Cooper is fond of having a lot of value in his portfolio, per Nicki Swift. The actor possesses a gated community home with 3,335 square feet of living space, three bedrooms, and three bathrooms in Pacific Palisades; a Manhattan townhouse with 4,000 square feet of living space, six bedrooms, four and a half bathrooms, and a 1,000 square foot backyard; a 4,400 square feet mansion in Palisades with four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a koi pond, as well as a swimming pool and spa; and a potential pad in New Hope, Pennsylvania, which he may have acquired while reportedly dating Gigi Hadid. It's reasonable to infer that Cooper's real estate holdings are worth a lot, even though the exact amount is unclear. A comparable townhouse in New York is listed on Zillow for $20 million. A comparable property to Cooper's first Palisades home is listed for $3.3 million on Redfin. Additionally, Zillow displays a home for $30 million that is comparable to his second Palisades pad.

3. Bradley Cooper’s Luxury Car Collection

According to reports, Cooper has a collection of high-end vehicles that includes a Maserati GranTurismo and a Mercedes-Benz G-Wagen in addition to a Toyota Prius, the go-to vehicle for celebrities in Hollywood who want to sneak into the market. Originally designed for military use, the Mercedes has evolved into a luxurious consumer car with an abundance of luxury features. The approximate cost of Cooper's model is $200,000. Cooper's favorite automobile may be the Mercedes SUV, but it's not his dream vehicle. "I'd like a '65 Mustang because my dad had one," he told Architectural Digest in December 2012.

4. Bradley Cooper’s Sport and Classic Bikes

According to reports, Cooper has a BMW HP4, a Ducati 1199 Panigale, and a black and red Triumph Thruxton. The estimated price of the latter alone is $80,000. Additionally, Cooper has been spotted driving a bright orange KTM 1190 RC8 street racer. Cooper seemed to prefer driving the Italian two-wheeler to chauffeur women around town. He was seen on video speeding through Holywood in May 2017 alongside Irina Shayk, who was then his girlfriend. Cooper has a Vespa as well, which happens to be his favorite one overall. "Todd Phillips gave Vespas to the cast of The Hangover II when we finished shooting," Cooper told Vanity Fair. "And I thought, 'A Vespa? What the heck kind of gift is that? I mean, it's nice, but I'll never drive it.' But I tell you, I cannot stop riding that Vespa. I dream about it when I'm away."