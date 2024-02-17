Here's a Look at 10 Hollywood Stars Who Dated Their Celebrity Crush

10 Hollywood Stars Who Dated Their Celebrity Crush

Cover Image Source: (L) Getty Images| Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin (C) Getty Images| Photo by Kevork Djansezian (R) Getty Images| Photo by Theo Wargo

Marriages are made in heaven but manifestations take place on earth, it is rare to date or gets married to your 'dream man or woman'. So when a few celebrities met their 'crush' counterparts in real life sparks flew instantly. Talking about love at first sight here is a look at some of the famous couples who fell for each other even before officially dating.

1. Joe Manganiello and Sofia Vergara

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by MTV

Joe Manganiello and Sofia Vergara completed seven years of marriage before parting ways in July 2023. The couple first brushed past each other at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner in May 2014. Manganiello later confessed that he was instantly smitten, "There was a picture someone snapped at the White House Correspondents' dinner where they caught me looking at Sofia Vergara's butt," he told People then. "When you talk about being manipulated, that's what I'm talking about. It's like a moment of Zen. There is nothing in my brain. If only I could meditate that well. I don't go after other people's women. She's got a guy. If she was single, I would be like, poof!" Days later Vergara called off her engagement to businessman Nicholas Mears Loeb and in June 2014 she went on a first date with Manganiello.

2. Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Nicholas Hunt

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson had a whirlwind romance in 2018, the couple were engaged for four months before calling it quits. As per Business Insider, Grande later revealed to Jimmy Fallon, "We never exchanged numbers or anything, we weren't even friends for the longest time, but I had the biggest crush in the whole world on him the whole time — like forever. Like, my friends used to make fun of me for it," Grande said. "I'm not a crush-y person, I don't have, like, crushes on people I don't know," she continued. "But I left [Davidson's writing room at 'SNL'] and I jokingly said to my tour manager, I was like, 'I'm marrying him. A hundred percent.'"

3. Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez got engaged in 2019 and announced their separation in 2021 before getting hitched. As per People, the MLB star had gushed over the Love Dont Cost a Thing hitmaker when he was young calling her his 'dream date'. “What would a dream date with Alex Rodriguez be?” an interviewer had asked Rodriguez in 1998 and without a doubt, he had replied - "Jennifer Lopez, hopefully you can find me a date with her."

4. Paul Bettany and Jennifer Connelly

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Emma McIntyre

Paul Bettany and Jennifer Connelly are an extremely private couple who first met on the set of A Beautiful Mind in 2001. "I remember meeting him at the first read-through," Connelly exclusively told Entertainment Tonight in November 2015. "I thought, 'Hmm, he's really good, that guy.'" Bettany, meanwhile, says he was stricken by Connelly's beauty. "I've never been this close to someone that beautiful before," he said. "I remember thinking, 'I bet every man you ever met has tried to flirt with you.'" The pair tied the knot in 2002 and share daughter Agnes Lark and son Stellan.

5. Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Gareth Cattermole

Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise were married to each other for six years before filing for divorce in 2012. “She knew everything about him. Peil said, ‘I have had a crush on him since I was 15, and his posters were on the walls of my bedroom.’ She could not stop talking about Tom Cruise. This was way before they got together, but she was certainly ready for him,” Mary Beth Peil, Holmes's co-star from Dawson's Creek revealed about the Batman Begins actress' crush on Cruise. As per The Daily Beast, the famed couple started dating in 2005, before having their daughter Suri.

6. Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Jeff Kravitz

Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber dated on and off before becoming husband and wife. The couple got engaged in July 2018 and tied the knot in September 2019. "I was never a superfan, of him or anyone," Hailey had revealed in an interview with Vogue. "It was never that crazed, screaming thing. I didn't think about it in any kind of way except for the fact that he was cute. Everybody had a crush on him. But for the first few years, we had a weird age gap."

7. Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Rodin Eckenroth

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet had the longest relationship as a couple, they were together for almost 17 years before announcing their separation in 2022. The pair first met at a club in 2005 and got married in 2017. As per Fandomwire, the Aquaman actor had confessed that he was instantly smitten by Bonet when he first saw her in the 1980s, The Cosby Show. “Ever since I was 8 years old and I saw her on the TV, I was like, ‘Mommy, I want that one.’” Momoa had recalled on The Late Late Show with James Corden in 2017.

8. Melissa Fumero and David Fumero

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by David Livingston

Melissa Fumero and David Fumero first met on the set of One Life to Live. The couple got engaged in late 2006 and tied the knot in New Jersey on December 9, 2007. As per Cheatsheet, Fumero saw her future spouse for the first time at the age of 13. At the time, David was a young model. Fumero fell for her future husband when he appeared in the music video for Mariah Carey's 1997 hit song Honey. In October 2017, Melissa revealed to Steve Harvey that she was infatuated with the nameless music video celebrity. She would even become upset if MTV ended the video too soon and she missed David's presence.

9. Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox have been dating each other on and off since 2020. The couple got briefly engaged in 2022, they officially met on the set of Midnight in the Switchgrass. Speaking about the exact moment MGK later revealed he had fallen for Fox instantly while appearing on the Give Them Lala..With Randall podcast in 2020, he said that during shooting he would wait on the steps of his trailer every day "to catch one glimpse of eye contact." "She would have to get out of her car. There were like, five steps between the car and the trailer," he added. "And I would just sit there and hope."

10. Brad Paisley and Kimberly Williams

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Noam Galai

Brad Paisley and Kimberly Williams have been married since 2003, the couple share two children - William Huckleberry and Jasper Warren. As per People, Paisley was smitten by Williams when he first saw her on the big screen. Williams had essayed the role of Annie Banks in the 2001 comedy Father of the Bride. After ten years, the country singer asked Williams to appear in his music video, and they quickly started dating. The couple celebrated 18 years of marriage in 2021 and shared emotional Instagram tributes. Williams wrote: "18 years I've been married to this man!! I can't believe all that's happened and all that we've done in that time. Thank you for this adventure. I love you @bradpaisley," along with heart emojis.