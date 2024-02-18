Here’s a List of Sisters Amy Slaton and Tammy Slaton's Good and Bad Times Together

All the Best and Worst Times of the Slaton Sisters

Over the past few years, viewers have followed Tammy Slaton and Amy Slaton as they grapple with their weight loss battles, chronicled on TLC's 1000-Lb. Sisters. Their close bond has seen significant ups and downs. Amy and Tammy have shown that being on a reality show with a sibling comes with its own set of advantages and disadvantages, as they've navigated through touching and distressing moments together across three seasons. Here, we explore the highlights and challenges of Amy and Tammy's sisterhood on 1000-Lb Sisters.

1. Amy and Tammy Swim Together

There was nothing more heartwarming than witnessing Tammy and Amy enjoy their time at the pool. In the first season of 1000-lb Sisters, the duo discovered a community pool specially for women of their sizes. As they swam, they experienced the joy of floating effortlessly, momentarily escaping the weight of their bodies. Following their pool adventure, Tammy also opened up about something special. She said, "It's one of the best days I've had in a long time." Despite the many instances highlighting the differences between Amy and Tammy, pools emerged as a safe space for the reality TV siblings.

2. Amy and Tammy Support Each Other

Tammy and Amy have experienced various challenges, from weight struggles to family conflicts, showcasing both tough moments and remarkable personal growth for all to see, according to PEOPLE. Throughout it all, their unwavering support for one another remained constant. While 1000-lb Sisters often depicted arguments between the Slaton sisters, one of the most touching moments captured on the reality show involved Amy and Tammy providing each other with emotional encouragement. The sisters created a safe space for each other to share their feelings openly.

3. Tammy Gives Order to Amy

Throughout the first season of 1000-lb Sisters, Amy and Tammy shared many touching moments, yet their relationship wasn't always smooth sailing. In a tense scene reported by Screenrant, Amy expressed her frustration with Tammy treating her like a servant. Due to Tammy's weight, she faces challenges with everyday tasks like walking independently. In season 1, Amy essentially took on the role of Tammy's caregiver, assisting her with mobility and meal preparation. When Amy voiced her displeasure about being bossed around, Tammy reacted angrily and lashed out at her sister.

4. Amy and Tammy Rejoice Over Amy Losing Weight

Over the past few years, Amy and Tammy, stars of 1000-lb Sisters, have been on a challenging journey to shed weight and improve their health. Their efforts have been both inspiring and captivating to witness. By the conclusion of the first season, Amy, the younger of the Slaton sisters, successfully qualified for bariatric surgery. Following the gastric bypass procedure, Amy's weight dropped from 406 to 306 pounds, as revealed by TLC. Tammy joined in celebrating Amy's hard work and transformation, despite not experiencing the same level of progress herself.

5. Amy and Tammy Argue About Jerry Sykes

Tammy's journey on 1000-Lb Sisters has been fraught with drama, particularly concerning her romantic relationships, as per Screenrant. Unfortunately, her then-boyfriend, Jerry Sykes, exemplified the sisters' questionable choices of partners. It was revealed that Jerry was married during his relationship with Tammy, making him a problematic partner. This situation deeply concerned Amy, who saw him as an enabler. Amy knows that Tammy's weight loss is crucial for her health, but Sykes consistently encouraged her to indulge in unhealthy eating habits during their relationship.

6. When Tammy Met Baby Gage

In a bid to inspire Tammy to turn her life around, Amy finally introduced her one-month-old son, Gage, to her. Tammy had been unable to meet him earlier due to her hospitalization with COVID-19, according to reports from Nine. Amy said, "I hope meeting the baby will motivate Tammy. I want her around to see him grow up. I love Tammy and this is a moment I've been waiting on my whole life, for her to meet my son." Tammy's triumph over COVID-19 and her subsequent meeting with Gage vividly represented the resilience embodied by the Slaton sisters.

7. Amy and Tammy Had a Face-Off in Season 3

Tragically, the contrasting paths of Amy and Tammy's weight loss endeavors reached a pivotal moment in the third season of 1000-lb Sisters. Amy reiterated her exasperation at constantly fulfilling the role of Tammy's caretaker. With the added responsibility of caring for her baby, Amy expressed her inability to immediately accommodate Tammy's food requests at all times. Conversely, Tammy felt alienated by her family, perceiving their lack of recognition for her weight loss achievements during her stint in rehab as a form of ganging up against her.