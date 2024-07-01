Here’s a List of All the Cities Donald Trump Has Said Insulting Things About

These Cities, With Prominent Black Populations, Have Been at the End of Trump’s Ire

Donald Trump is no stranger to controversy, especially when it comes to his comments about American cities. Many of his remarks have come under scrutiny recently after he insulted Philadelphia at a rally just last week, per Newsweek. Democrats have slammed him for targeting cities with Black populations and strong Black culture, a criticism that has usually featured in the backlash against him. His remarks have been criticized for perpetuating negative stereotypes and racial tensions. Here are 5 of the most pointed insults he's made at historically Black urban cities:

1. Philadelphia

Philadelphia, a city with a prominent Black population, has frequently been a target of Trump's ire. Just earlier this month, Trump went to Philadelphia for a campaign stop and attempted to paint the city in a negative light by calling the city "one of the most egregious places anywhere in the world." The city, which voted Biden overwhelmingly, has been under attack by Trump many times. Trump has previously also referred to Philadelphia as a "corrupt" city, suggesting widespread voter fraud without providing any evidence. In a tweet when he was campaigning for the 2020 presidential elections, he said, "Philadelphia has got a rotten history on election integrity."

2. Milwaukee

Milwaukee, another city with a significant Black population, has also been on the receiving end of Trump’s disparaging remarks. Trump recently, at a closed-door meeting with House Republicans, insulted the city where the RNC is set to hold its convention next month. "Milwaukee, where we are having our convention, is a horrible city," Trump reportedly said during a rant about crime rates and so-called election integrity. Three unidentified individuals first told The New York Times that Trump would stay in Chicago rather than Milwaukee, but after reporters questioned them, two of these sources stated that Trump's plans had changed and he would now stay in the host city.

3. Detroit

After losing badly to Joe Biden in 2020, Trump went on to attack cities where the Democrat outperformed him. Among these was Detroit, which became the object of ire for the former president. He called the city "crooked as hell" and "totally corrupt" while alleging widespread voter fraud without any factual basis. during a 2020 Fox News Town Hall, Trump actually said living in Detroit, among other cities, was like living in "hell." He said, “You look at Honduras, Guatemala, all of these different places. We have cities that are worse—in some cases, far worse. Take a look at Detroit. Take a look at what’s happening in Oakland. Take a look at what’s happening in Baltimore. And everyone gets upset when I say it. They say, ‘Oh, is that a racist statement?’ It’s not [racist.] Frankly, Black people come up to me and say, ‘Thank you. Thank you, sir, for saying it.’ They want help. These cities, it’s like living in hell.”

4. Baltimore

Trump’s comments about Baltimore have been among his most widely condemned for being racially charged. Attacking Congressman and civil rights leader Elijah Cummings, who represented Baltimore at the time and was a frequent critic of Trump, the former president remarked that Baltimore, a city with a vibrant Black culture, was "FAR WORSE and more dangerous" than the Southern Border and was "considered the Worst in the USA." The former president didn't stop there and went on to call the state very disturbing names. He tweeted, "Cumming District is a disgusting, rat and rodent-infested mess. If he spent more time in Baltimore, maybe he could help clean up this very dangerous & filthy place."

5. Atlanta

In 2017, Donald Trump attacked Atlanta in reaction to remarks made about him by Georgia Representative John Lewis. The congressman had said before Trump's swearing-in that he doesn't “see the President-elect as a legitimate president.” Trump then wrote a very racially charged tweet. He wrote, “Congressman John Lewis should spend more time on fixing and helping his district, which is in horrible shape and falling apart (not to mention crime infested) rather than falsely complaining about the election results. All talk, talk, talk - no action or results. Sad.” The fact that Trump attacked a civil rights movement leader over the long weekend honoring Martin Luther King Jr. made his tweets even more startling to many.