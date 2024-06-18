INQUISITR.COM / Politics

Donald Trump’s Black Church Event Sparks Row Over Its Audience: “Just Another Scam!”

By Tavishi
Published on : 22:53 PST, Jun 17, 2024
Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Bill Pugliano

Former president Donald Trump's latest visit to a Black church has backfired and raised many eyebrows as the audience comprised of majorly White folks. Netizens were unimpressed and trolled the ex-POTUS for his failed attempt to appease Black voters. On Saturday, June 15, Trump held a roundtable discussion at the 180 church on the outskirts of Detroit, Michigan, as reported by Newsweek

Cover Image Source: Getty Images | John Moore
Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by John Moore

@MeidasTouch took to X (formerly Twitter) to express disappointment: "So it turns out Trump’s visit to a Black church in Detroit was just another scam." @acnewsitics pointed out, "Black voters for Trump rally at a predominantly Black church in Detroit, but only White people showed up. @ImKnotTheOne opined, "Because Trump knows and WE know the majority of Black people don’t rock with him like that. Yes, there will always be some outliers, however, you don’t see our presence in any meaningful numbers at any of his rallies and this one is no different."

 

As the comments poured in, a user @BuddyFromNJ quipped, "That's probably the first and only time the majority White audience stepped foot in a Black Church." Following suit, another echoed, "Trump is definitely going to win the Black vote…by filling a Black church with White folks for his rally...The Blacks won’t notice." Meanwhile, a user, @Suzyqfit4u, alleged, "You mean only White people were paid to show up! Everyone knows Trump buys his crowd!"

 

The Biden campaign also promptly slammed the GOP frontrunner: "Trump’s desperate attempt at Black voter 'outreach' in front of a noticeably empty and White audience." The campaign also shared a statement that condemned Trump's previous 'racist' statements.

 

Recently, Trump stated, "I have so many Black friends that if I were a racist, they wouldn’t be friends, they would know better than anybody, and fast. They would not be with me for two minutes if they thought I was racist — and I’m not racist!" as reported by HuffPostIn light of the same, the Biden campaign statement read, "Donald Trump thinks the fact that 'he has many Black friends' excuses an entire lifetime of denigrating and disrespecting Black Americans, but Black voters know better- and Trump's eleventh-hour attempt at Black 'outreach' isn't fooling anyone."

 

Detroit is known to be the city with the highest Black population in the country and hence is set to play a key role in deciding the winner of Michigan's polls. While Democrats critiqued the Republican frontrunner for peddling lies, Trump supporters called it a revolutionary move. With the placards reading 'Black Americans for Trump,' several White folks cheered for the Republican. While addressing the crowd, the businessman-turned-politician said, "We have done more for the Black population than any president since Abraham Lincoln." However, this, too, was not well received by various people.

