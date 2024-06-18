Donald Trump’s Black Church Event Sparks Row Over Its Audience: “Just Another Scam!”

Former president Donald Trump's latest visit to a Black church has backfired and raised many eyebrows as the audience comprised of majorly White folks. Netizens were unimpressed and trolled the ex-POTUS for his failed attempt to appease Black voters. On Saturday, June 15, Trump held a roundtable discussion at the 180 church on the outskirts of Detroit, Michigan, as reported by Newsweek.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by John Moore

@MeidasTouch took to X (formerly Twitter) to express disappointment: "So it turns out Trump’s visit to a Black church in Detroit was just another scam." @acnewsitics pointed out, "Black voters for Trump rally at a predominantly Black church in Detroit, but only White people showed up. @ImKnotTheOne opined, "Because Trump knows and WE know the majority of Black people don’t rock with him like that. Yes, there will always be some outliers, however, you don’t see our presence in any meaningful numbers at any of his rallies and this one is no different."

No one was planning to attend so the Michigan Conservative Coalition got the word out online. They needed people at the Trump Black Church event in Detroit. It would have been easier to count the black people in attendance. It's all fake. pic.twitter.com/JpEIlnR4N0 — Michigan GOP Watch (@MiMagaWatch) June 16, 2024

As the comments poured in, a user @BuddyFromNJ quipped, "That's probably the first and only time the majority White audience stepped foot in a Black Church." Following suit, another echoed, "Trump is definitely going to win the Black vote…by filling a Black church with White folks for his rally...The Blacks won’t notice." Meanwhile, a user, @Suzyqfit4u, alleged, "You mean only White people were paid to show up! Everyone knows Trump buys his crowd!"

This is what a black church looks like pic.twitter.com/gNqjKMT7Q0 — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) June 15, 2024

The Biden campaign also promptly slammed the GOP frontrunner: "Trump’s desperate attempt at Black voter 'outreach' in front of a noticeably empty and White audience." The campaign also shared a statement that condemned Trump's previous 'racist' statements.

I wish I could get my teeth as white as a Trump rally at a black church pic.twitter.com/IJQKVadihY — TheRealThelmaJohnson (@TheRealThelmaJ1) June 17, 2024

Recently, Trump stated, "I have so many Black friends that if I were a racist, they wouldn’t be friends, they would know better than anybody, and fast. They would not be with me for two minutes if they thought I was racist — and I’m not racist!" as reported by HuffPost. In light of the same, the Biden campaign statement read, "Donald Trump thinks the fact that 'he has many Black friends' excuses an entire lifetime of denigrating and disrespecting Black Americans, but Black voters know better- and Trump's eleventh-hour attempt at Black 'outreach' isn't fooling anyone."

Biden-Harris campaign statement on Trump’s desperate Black voter “outreach” attempt in front of a noticeably empty and white audience pic.twitter.com/YL6ySIK55c — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) June 15, 2024

Detroit is known to be the city with the highest Black population in the country and hence is set to play a key role in deciding the winner of Michigan's polls. While Democrats critiqued the Republican frontrunner for peddling lies, Trump supporters called it a revolutionary move. With the placards reading 'Black Americans for Trump,' several White folks cheered for the Republican. While addressing the crowd, the businessman-turned-politician said, "We have done more for the Black population than any president since Abraham Lincoln." However, this, too, was not well received by various people.