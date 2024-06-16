Here’s 8 Celebrity Couples Who Got Back Together After Filing for Divorce

These Couples Got Another Go at Happily-Ever-After

In Hollywood, a famous couple's divorce is sometimes viewed as the last chapter in their romance. But some stars show that love really can triumph over all obstacles. Celebrity couples who have found their way back to each other or rekindled romance serve as a reminder that sometimes it's worthwhile to give things another go even if it may not last. Some famous couples may have a do-over at their happily-ever-afters, defying all expectations, while some of them may reconcile following their divorce, only for their relationship to get far, far worse. Here are 8 such famous couples:

1. Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin

Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin were wed for 25 years until she filed for divorce in August of 2022. “I love my family. We are amicably and privately addressing these personal issues,” the Rocky actor, who is married to Flavin and has three children, said in a statement to US Weekly at the time. After two months, Flavin and Stallone reconciled and the divorce was dropped. Not only did their marriage flourish after that, but their career did too. They joined forces with their daughters for a Paramount+ reality TV series called Family Stallone. “We just really enjoyed doing the show, believe it or not,” Flavin exclusively told Us in February 2024, teasing season 2.

2. Ray J and Princess Love

The Love & Hip Hop celebrity and the Wait a Minute musician reunited two months after they first called it quits in May 2020. In September 2020, Ray J initiated fresh divorce proceedings during the COVID-19 outbreak, per BET. Ray J. refiled for divorce in October of 2021 after the petition was dismissed in March of the same year. Numerous sources stated in March 2023 that the couple had rejected the proposal and reconciled. In February of this year, the couple will decide to file for divorce for the fourth time.

3. Ne-Yo and Crystal Renay

The couple got married for the first time in February 2016 and have two boys together, Shaffer and Roman, but in March 2020, Ne-Yo filed for a divorce, citing differences. In April 2022, the Miss Independent singer and the About the Business alumna said their vows a second time, per US Weekly. After they reconciled, Ne-Yo tweeted, “For the sake of our children, my family and I will work through our challenges behind closed doors,” He added, “Personal matters are not meant to be addressed and dissected in public forums. I simply ask that you please respect me and my family’s privacy at this time.”

4. Billy Ray Cyrus and Tish Cyrus

In 1993, just after the birth of their daughter Miley Cyrus, Billy and Tish Cyrus got married. Following that, they welcomed daughter Noah Cyrus and son Braison Cyrus. The country singer also adopted Tish's children, Brandi Cyrus and Trace Cyrus. The Kentucky native filed for divorce in 2010 but withdrew the application a year later. In 2013, Tish filed for divorce following 19 years of marriage. In 2017, the second filing was thrown out due to Billy and Tish's nonattendance in court. They had earlier said that counseling had helped them repair their relationship. The two are presently married to different persons and are no longer together.

5. Cardi-B and Offset

Since the start of Cardi B and Offset's romance in early 2017, there have been several high-profile joint releases, infidelity scandals, a covert marriage, and two children, Kulture Kiari and Wave Set Cephus. Cardi, who got secretly married to Set on September 20, 2017, filed for divorce on September 15, 2020, over three years later. It took many weeks for the two to reconcile. The WAP singer, even after telling fans that she had been "single for a minute now," has ultimately chosen to be by Offset's side. Through everything, they seem to have stuck together after all.

6. Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green

In 2004, Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green happened to cross paths on the set of the ABC series Hope & Faith. They started dating shortly after and tied the knot in 2010. They welcomed Journey River, Bodhi Ransom, and Noah Shannon as their boys together. Fox first filed for divorce in May 2020, but they soon reconciled and got back together. In November 2020, Fox filed for divorce from Green, alleging irreconcilable differences. Both have now moved on: Green is engaged to Burgess, while Fox is engaged to Machine Gun Kelly.

7. Elon Musk and Tallulah Riley

In 2008, Elon Musk had a chance encounter with Talulah Riley at a London club and they quickly began dating. According to Insider, Riley wed Musk in 2010 but separated after just two years. Soon later, they reunited, and in 2013, they were married once more. Riley remarked, "It felt silly to be together unmarried after having been married," about being Musk's twice-wed wife, according to Hola! However, their marriage came to an end in 2016 and they got a formal divorce. She continued by saying that they continued to have a "very deep love and connection" even after they broke up.

8. Patrick Dempsey and Jillian Fink

The romance between Patrick and Jillian Dempsey seems out of a romantic comedy from the 1990s. In 1994, Patrick was a customer of Jillian's hair salon, where they first crossed paths. In the end, they got married in 1999 and had three kids together. The actor and makeup artist had a brief breakup in January 2015; Jillian even filed for divorce. However, after attending marital therapy for a year, they secretly patched things up and reconnected, this time for good. "I [learned] to prioritize. Our union has to be the priority. I wasn't prepared to give up on her and she wasn't either. We both wanted to fight for it," he said.