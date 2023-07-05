Kim Kardashian and Tom Brady Attend the Same Party While Rumors Are Rife About ‘Budding Romance’

Remember when Hailey Bieber asked Kim Kardashian about her "new celebrity crush?" The SKIMS founder had slightly blushed but remained tight-lipped about the name. Well, recently, at the Fourth of July Hamptons party, she and the American footballer Tom Brady were spotted partying under the same roof, and fans are speculating about a "budding romance."

Although fans have previously hypothesized the pair could be "secretly dating," these new images that surfaced from the Fourth of July have added fuel to the fire. The duo was seen at an Independence Day party with Hollywood A-listers like Jennifer Lopez, Leonardo DiCaprio, Ben Affleck, Usher and more, at the star-studded bash, reported The U.S. Sun.

Billionaire Michael Rubin hosted the reality TV star and the NFL player at his enormous $50 million Bridgehampton pad. The 50-year-old is the CEO of Fanatics, a company that produces sports memorabilia. Even though the speculated duo didn't pose for a photograph together, their mere presence at the same party is enough to fuel speculations of a possible romance.

All the attendees at Rubin's party wore all-white ensembles, which was well-documented across social media platforms. The 42-year-old Kardashian had a notable presence at the party, and she posed for several photos with the others, including Brady, albeit in a group. Kardashian was seen sporting a white crop top and maxi skirt with mesh panels all over the outfit, and the NFL star donned a preppy attire that included an over-the-shoulder sweater.

The news of their possible romance gained momentum after it was revealed that Brady was helping Kardashian to find a property in his neighborhood after she asked him for advice, per The News. An insider told the publication, "He set her up with a few places to look at, and she came over and they did dinner."

The source added, "She's known him for a few years, not close or anything but through her previous ex Reggie [Bush], but this year they have started to chat." Apparently, this wasn't their first interaction. The rumored couple have exchanged words on social media before.

Kardashian's ex-husband Kanye West publicly thrashed her and said in a scathing rant that "she should go marry him [Brady]." On that, Kardashian extended her apologies to the football star. They then reconnected over another comment made by Brady on Ye's Instagram post, after which the rapper ranted about Pete Davidson, whom Kardashian was dating at the time.

The insider continued about their relationship beyond social media, "The chats started from there. Then they moved to phone chatting. She's saying just friends, but there is a spark." However, another source close to them cleared the speculations on Page Six, "Kim and Tom are friendly. She phoned him, and asked him for his advice on Baker's Bay."

Kardashian divorced her ex-husband Ye and briefly dated SNL comedian Davidson, but called it quits in August 2022. The Hulu star has maintained her single status since then.

