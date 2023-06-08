Katy Perry Reveals Why She and Orlando Bloom Split For a Year and What Helped Rekindle Their Romance

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom connected over their love for burgers, got engaged in 2019, and became proud parents to daughter, Daisy Dove Bloom in 2020. However, surprisingly, the A-list couple called it quits in March 2017 only to eventually reconcile in 2018, reports Glamour. At the time Katy had tweeted, "How bout a new way of thinking for 2017!? U can still b friends & love ur former partners! No one's a victim or a villain, get a life y'all!"

The "American Idol" judge has opened up about the "worst year" in her life in a new interview with Chelsea Handler for the comedian's podcast, Life Will Be the Death of Me. Perry revealed that the couple split for a year because their relationship had turned monotonous, "It became boring and I was like, 'We're breaking up then.'" The "Fireworks" songstress then went on to reveal that a couples' therapy program called the "Hoffman Process" rekindled their romance.

HOW BOUT A NEW WAY OF THINKING FOR 2017⁉️U can still b friends & love ur former partners! No one's a victim or a villain, get a life y'all!😘 — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) March 2, 2017

Talking about the unique "Hoffman Process" that requires couples to go on individual week-long retreats, Perry said, "I went to this place—I'm sure you've heard of it—called the Hoffman Process. And I went there—Orlando went before me." She went on to explain that they were already into couples' therapy when they split. "This was when we were dating. He came back after going and wasn't leaning into all of my bullshit and so it was boring. It became boring, and I was like, 'We're breaking up then!' And then I had the worst year of my life—not just because of relationships but a lot of different things were changing and shifting for me in which I really truly believe was an opportunity for me to evolve and grow."

Image Source: GettyImages | Photo by Julien M. Hekimian

The "Dark Horse" singer then shared that she took the individual retreat a year later after Bloom attended it, "It was like, here we are at the fork in the road. Are you going to take the L or are you going to take the R? And so a year later I went to the 'Hoffman Process', and it's amazing because it's a week-long process, and they do give scholarships out. It's kind of expensive but I'd say it's the best value."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry)

She further shared the detox method followed by the "Hoffman Process" to gain self-awareness. "You have no cell phone and you just go kind of deep through exercises with other people actually, which is great because they trigger you the whole time and then you work through those triggers. But basically, it's a place you get to go to where you re-wire the neuro-pathways in your mind and you get to discover. There's so much awareness. You get to discover why you have these patterns and habits and where they're coming from and all it's really coming from mom or it's coming from dad. So if you're yelling, who yelled at you? It's a learned thing. It profoundly changed my life. It's the #1 thing I recommend when someone is ready for that next level in life."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry)

The couple rekindled their romance and got engaged in 2019 thanks to the success of the Hoffman method which awakened self-healing. Perry gushed about the retreat during the interview while recommending it to her fans, "Orlando and I do couples therapy, and we love it because it keeps us in tune, and the resentment can get really strong when you're both working hard. And God bless successful people in the spotlight. And so when you want to come back to being normal in a domesticated world where you have a child and stuff like that, you have to really learn how to be kind of different out there in the big and in the small. And so we've had a lot of success with that couples' therapy."