Katy Perry Met Orlando Bloom Over a Burger on Their First Date and Now They Are Engaged With a Kid

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's seven-year relationship has been "bittersweet and challenging". The now-engaged couple met for the first time in 2016 and connected over their love for burgers.

According to Vanity Fair, Perry revealed the hilarious 2016 Golden Globe after-party moment on an American Idol episode saying, "I met my boyfriend over In-N-Out. We were at the Golden Globes and we weren't together. So I had my security guard grab 10 In-N-Outs and all of a sudden I see my boyfriend's hand—he wasn't even sitting at our table—he just swoops in and he grabs it and I was like, 'Hey that's my burger!'"

Post the adorable interaction, the Hollywood A-lister couple ended up dating each other. Bloom proposed to the Fireworks singer on Valentine's Day in 2019 as Perry shared the news on Jimmy Kimmel Live! She recalled, "It was very sweet. It was Valentine's Day…we went to dinner and I thought we were going to go see some art after dinner but we pulled up to a helicopter. We landed on a rooftop [in Los Angeles]—my whole family was there, and all my friends. He did so well."

Sharing the announcement on Instagram, Bloom captioned their engagement post, "Lifetimes". The couple welcomed their daughter, Daisy Dove Bloom in 2020.

Their wedding plans did get derailed during the pandemic, but, the couple moved in together to embrace parenthood. "Every day your options change, and you don't know what's what. Especially being pregnant in a pandemic, it's an emotional rollercoaster," Perry told PEOPLE in an exclusive interview.

In 2022, the American Idol judge revealed on Chelsea Handler's podcast that "meeting Bloom is the only reason she ever even considered becoming a mother". Describing her feelings, she said, "I always say when he walks into the room he has this joie de vivre to him and some people ask, 'What is this guy on?', he's just really got this happy, posi vibes and I'm a little bit more heady and prone to depression in some ways—and so it's good for me to be around him because he gets me out of my head a little bit."

She also added that she saw how great he was with his first child, Flynn, and that influenced her in taking the decision. "Something inside of me said, 'You. Mid-30s. This man is nice. Must breed. He is a kind man.'," she said.

In an Instagram appreciation post, Perry shared with her followers that she and Bloom "continuously strive hard to make their relationship work". She captioned the post "Find yourself a partner that will go down to the mat with you and get back up every time." She also wrote, "I love you my fighter @orlandobloom." Bloom was seen responding in the comments, "I love you and our love bombs wouldn't have it any other way."