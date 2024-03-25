Here Are the Top 10 Celebrities Locked in Feuds with Tom Cruise

List of Celebs Who Can't Stand Tom Cruise

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Daniel Leal - WPA Pool

Tom Cruise's career has taken a turn for the better in the last few years. Cruise has made his way back into Hollywood's good graces despite decades of questionable behavior. Over the course of his Hollywood career, his personal life and ties to Scientology have caused several feuds and strained relationships with other celebrities. Celebrities who supposedly loathe Cruise are many, and their number goes far beyond those he scorned. Discover the juicy details of the most well-known celebrity feuds involving Cruise.

1. Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes Rocky Relationship

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Arnaldo Magnani

Cruise and Katie Holmes got attention in 2005 when they gave birth to their daughter Suri in secrecy. A year later in 2006, TomKat got married in a Rome castle. The year they split up was 2012. There were many suspicions that the couple's relationship was fake while they were together. "The big issue really was raising Suri as a Scientologist," said Ron Miscavige, the father of Church of Scientology head David Miscavige, in an interview with Daily Mail. "If that happened, someday it was a possibility that she would disconnect from Katie." So the couple got divorced. Furthermore, it seems that Holmes and Cruise aren't exactly on good terms even after all these years have passed, and Cruise has allegedly not even seen Suri in a long time. TomKat's story clearly ended badly, and it seems that Holmes is no longer able to tolerate being around her ex.

2. Leah Remini: Unfiltered and Unapologetic

Image Source: Getty Images | Leah Remini and Tom Cruise

Once close in the Church of Scientology, Leah Remini and Cruise had a major falling out. Rolling Stone claims that the actress from King of Queens departed from the church "after a series of run-ins with Miscavige and his close friend Tom Cruise." Remini discussed Cruise and Scientology in general in her biography Troublemaker: Surviving Hollywood and Scientology, and it seems like she wasn't impressed with Cruise's actions on several occasions. "Tom seemed like a child who had never been told no," Remini added, adding that he yelled at his assistant. Remini is clearly not a big fan of Cruise, and from what US Weekly found out, it appears that Cruise feels the same way, as Cruise was allegedly offended by Remini's memoir.

3. Nicole Kidman's Candid Reflections on Marriage to Tom Cruise

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Patrick Riviere

Surprisingly, Cruise's first wife wasn't Katie Holmes, but Nicole Kidman – for a whopping 11 years! But Kidman now says tying the knot so young was a "What?" moment for her, Kidman explained as per The Daily Mail. Kidman also claimed that she experienced significant loneliness during her marriage. "[The divorce] culminated in winning an Oscar and that caused an epiphany which was, 'This isn't the answer,'" she told the publication. "I was holding a gold statue and I was the loneliest I'd ever been." Kidman acknowledged in an interview with DuJour magazine that she didn't see the divorce coming, even if she doesn't dislike Cruise entirely. "It took me a very long time to heal," Kidman said. "It was a shock to my system." Although Kidman hasn't said much about her connection with Cruise, it wouldn't be surprising to learn that she was really infatuated with him and that he broke her heart.

4. Tom Cruise and Brooke Shields Clash Over Postpartum Depression

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Bruce Glikas

In a clash of Hollywood titans, Cruise and Brooke Shields locked horns over postpartum depression and antidepressants. Cruise stated to Access Hollywood in 2005 that he believed it was "irresponsible" for Shields to take antidepressants to treat her postpartum depression. He told the outlet, rather bluntly, "When someone says [medication] has helped them, it is to cope, it didn't cure anything. There is no science. There is nothing that can cure them whatsoever." Adding insult to injury, the Top Gun actor stated, "I care about Brooke Shields because I think she is an incredibly talented woman, (but) look at where has her career gone." Naturally, Shields retaliated, teasing the Church of Scientology's alleged belief in aliens by joking that Cruise "should stick to saving the world from aliens and let women who are experiencing postpartum depression decide what treatment options are best for them," as reported by People.

5. Alec Baldwin Takes Aim at Tom Cruise's Hollywood Pay Disparity

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Ray Tamarra

Alec Baldwin has expressed his unfiltered opinions about Cruise, and they aren't very positive. Baldwin made a statement regarding equal pay in Hollywood at the 2009 Elle magazine annual Women in Hollywood gala, during which he made fun of Cruise's extravagant salary. "I believe we can balance the scales if Tom Cruise would lower his quote by a mere $29 million," said Baldwin. "I realize this may be a bit unfair since he's not here to defend himself and I really don't want to put this all on one man, but if I had to, that man would be Tom Cruise...I assure you my salary would not make a difference. My annual salary is the budget for Altoids on one of Tom's movies." Celebrity Net Worth estimates that Cruise is worth $570 million, therefore the Beetlejuice actor wasn't incorrect in criticizing the celebrity.

6. Justin Bieber's Bizarre Beef with Tom Cruise

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Joseph Okpako; (inset) X : @justinbieber

Although Justin Bieber is accustomed to controversy and adverse coverage, his dispute with Cruise is a little unclear. Bieber seems to have a strange and perhaps one-sided hatred for Cruise. Bieber challenged Cruise to a fight in a 2019 tweet. "I wanna challenge Tom Cruise to fight in the octagon. Tom if you don't take this fight your [sic] scared and you will never live it down. Who is willing to put on the fight?" As if that wasn't weird enough, Bieber uploaded a video of himself kicking off a bottle's cap and captioned it, "This could be Tom Cruise's head." Whether it was for religious, personal, or attention-seeking reasons, it's certain that Bieber doesn't like Cruise; nevertheless, he also told TMZ that he was "just playing" when it came to the first tweet.

7. The Clash Between Tom Cruise and John Travolta

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Ralph Dominguez

Cruise has a history of clashing with other members of the church. In particular, despite having similar views, Cruise and fellow Scientologist John Travolta haven't been known to get along. According to Brendan Tighe, a former churchgoer, Travolta was envious of Cruise's standing inside the organization and his friendship with David Miscavige, the leader of Scientology. Tighe said, "Cruise is the only celeb with a direct line to Miscavige. Travolta didn't have that. Travolta doesn't get anything free, no one is giving him absurd gifts like an airplane hangar, custom-made bikes, or over-the-top favors." "It's no secret that Cruise and Travolta despised each other," Tighe went on. Although the Pulp Fiction actor hasn't publicly stated that he hates Cruise.

8. The Unresolved Conflict Between Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jeff Kravitz

Some stories claim that Cruise and Brad Pitt's conflicts have been growing for decades. Reportedly, Pitt found it difficult to work with Cruise during the 1994 filming of Interview with the Vampire. In fact, Radar Online claims that Pitt voiced his dissatisfaction with Cruise by adding, "He bugged me. There came a point during filming when I started really resenting him. He's North Pole, I'm South." Pitt went on, "He's always coming at you with a handshake, whereas I may bump into you. There was this underlying competition that got in the way of any real conversation." A source told Radar Online that the two apparently still don't get along and that their differences are probably never going to be resolved.

9. Mark Wahlberg Slams Tom Cruise

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Mike Marsland

Actor Mark Wahlberg of The Mummy supposedly said in 2013 that filming a movie was as hard as "fighting in Afghanistan." During a Q&A session, Wahlberg angrily stated, "For actors to sit there and talk about 'Oh I went to SEAL training,' and I slept on the — I don't give a f**k what you did" as per TMZ. "You don't do what these guys did ... For somebody to sit there and say my job was as difficult as somebody in the military. How fu**ing dare you. While you sit in a makeup chair for two hours." Wahlberg's criticism of Cruise was direct and clear. Even though Cruise's attorney told individuals in a statement that the actor was kidding and that "Tom is a staunch supporter of our troops," there's no doubt that the remark offended some individuals.

10. Russell Crowe's Alleged Feud with Tom Cruise Over Nicole Kidman

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Don Arnold

When Cruise teamed up with Russell Crowe for The Mummy reboot in 2017, rumors swirled that Crowe couldn't stand his co-star. The reason? Crowe's unwavering loyalty to Nicole Kidman after her bitter split from Cruise. According to a source, Crowe isn't a huge fan of Cruise. The source said, "He hasn't been able to stand Tom for years." Russell is a devoted person who never forgot Cruise's treatment of Nicole. "Russell is a loyal guy and never forgave Tom for the way he treated Nicole...If they'd stayed friends, he would've felt he was betraying Nic, so he froze Tom out of his life." As the actress revealed to Vanity Fair in 2018, Crowe and Kidman actually went back a long way. They first connected in an Australian neighborhood when Crowe attended one of her parties. "I attempted to cook paella. And I didn't cook the rice, so it was crunchy. Not good. Throw it out, bring out the beer," she joked.