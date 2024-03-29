Here are the 7 Most Awkward and Unhinged Moments of Celebrity Interviews

7 Unsettling Celebrity Interviews That Still Take Fans by Surprise

In celebrity interviews, the line between polished charm and raw sincerity is frequently blurred, resulting in remarkable moments that leave viewers both amused and uncomfortable. From Diane Sawyer's infamous sexist questioning of Britney Spears to a frazzled TV anchor's perplexing mix-up of two separate black actors Samuel L Jackson and Laurence Fishburne, these Hollywood interviews were truly as bizarre as it gets. Here's a look back at the seven most uncomfortable moments in celebrity interviews that continue to shock fans.

1. Tom Cruise's Jump on Oprah's Couch

When Tom Cruise appeared on The Oprah Winfrey Show in 2005, he leaped onto Oprah Winfrey's couch and took everyone present by surprise, as reported by HuffPost. Known for his impossible daredevil stunts, Cruise jumped, confessing his love for his then-girlfriend, Katie Holmes. In response, Oprah exclaimed, "He's gone. He's gone. The boy is gone." Given that the couple later got divorced, Cruise must now regret his odd couch-jumping incident which stands as one of the most bizarre incidents on the show.

2. Diane Sawyer's Misogynistic Interview with Britney Spears

The 2003 interview of Britney Spears with Diane Sawyer for Primetime Thursday on ABC, is among the most shocking interviews on our list. Throughout the interview, Sawyer posed a lot of hostile sexist questions which made Britney highly uncomfortable. Sawyer made a joke about the santy clothing the pop star was wearing, suggesting that Spears was a horrible role model for girls and women. To make matters worse, Sawyer went so far as to endorse some of the horrid threats made against Spears.

3. David Letterman Bullying Lindsay Lohan





David Letterman has long faced criticism for his behavior with female celebrities, one in particular being Lindsay Lohan. Lohan appeared on his show in 2013 to promote Scary Movie 5. Letterman, however, had different ideas for the interview and kept interrogating her plans to go back to rehab for her addictions. In addition, he inquired about her dishonesty and her irresponsible money management. According to reports, Lohan cried under the strain and claimed that the pre-interview had not addressed this line of questioning.

4. Samuel Jackson Being Confused For Laurence Fishburne by a News Anchor





While interviewing Samuel Jackson in 2014, a KTLA news presenter mistook him for Laurence Fishburne, as per The Guardian. While promoting his latest movie, Jose Padilha's recently released version of the iconic 1987 sci-fi satire, RoboCop, Jackson was asked by Sam Rubin of Los Angeles station if he had received a lot of response for his most recent Super Bowl commercial, which was Fishburne's ad instead. Jackson expressed his disapproval of this error by saying that Black people “don’t all look alike.” With a joke, “There must be a…short line for your job outside there,” he criticized the reporter for his lack of professionalism and preparation.

5. When David Letterman Chewed on Jennifer Aniston’s Hair





In a 1998 Late Show interview with Jennifer Aniston, Letterman got incredibly weird with yet another female celebrity. During the interview, Letterman told Aniston, "I just want to try one thing," and grabbed a strand of her hair and started chewing and sucking on it. Horrified, Aniston moved away and exclaimed, "What are you doing?" The strange yet typical Letterman experience visibly shook her. Still in shock, she resorted to using a handkerchief to dry off her hair. This action continues to shock viewers to date.

6. When Ellen Degeneres Almost Made Taylor Swift Cry





Ellen DeGeneres has received a lot of media coverage in recent years, but not all of it is pleasant. The most common accusations against her are of her mistreating her guests for the amusement of viewers. Her unfriendly attitude as well as the toxic work atmosphere on set, has repeatedly made headlines. Swifties were particularly unhappy with an episode that had DeGeneres showing Taylor Swift pictures of actors on the screen and instructing her to ring a bell if she saw an ex. Swift was mortified and on the edge of tears as she implored DeGeneres to stop.

7. When Robert Downey Jr. Stormed out of an Interview





Krishnan Guru-Murthy has given several embarrassing interviews, but none can compare to the one with Robert Downey Jr. in 2015. The Marvel star sought to promote his latest Avengers film, but Guru-Murthy had other intentions. Rather than interviewing the actor about the film, the British reporter grilled him about his prior drug troubles, time in jail, and political beliefs, something that was clearly not discussed before the interview. RDJ in response said that the interview was becoming too "Diane Sawyer-y" and stormed out.