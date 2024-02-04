Here Are Seven of Elon Musk’s Most Expensive Items

Elon Musk owns some of the priciest assets in the world

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Christian Marquardt - Pool

Thanks to his many innovation endeavors, billionaire Elon Musk has built an enormous wealth. With this billion-dollar fortune, he has acquired some of the most costly goods in human history. Born in Pretoria, South Africa as Elon Reeve Musk FRS, Musk went on to become one of the most well-known tech figures in the US. He is the creator of well-known businesses like SpaceX and Tesla. Together with co-founding Neuralink and OpenAI, the billionaire also established The Boring Company. Contributions to his enduring reputation and fortune have also come from innovative initiatives like SolarCity and the Hyperloop. Here is a list of a few assets he owns.

1. Tesla Diamond and Ruby Ring

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Christian Marquardt - Pool

The millionaire Tesla owner's most costly possession is a piece of jewelry. Many people would be surprised to learn that Musk has a Tesla Diamond and Ruby Ring valued at more than $37,000. Ben Baller, the designer that Musk selected, developed this unique ring. Baller sent this to Musk as a gift, and the fact that Musk is the only famous person to have ever gotten a gift from Ben makes it even more memorable. But really, it was Baller's thank you card for starting Tesla, which gave over 50,000 Americans work. The name Tesla is engraved in red and white on the ring using rubies and diamonds.

2. Best rocket-launching vehicles

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo Paul Harris

The Falcon 9, a two-stage orbit lift vehicle used to launch rockets into space, is his property. It costs an astounding $62 million and is among his business SpaceX's most innovative designs. Additionally, SpaceX created the Falcon Heavy, a bigger and heavier rocket-launching vehicle than the Falcon 9, which was an advance over the former. It cost around $150 million, more than twice as much as the Falcon 9. Musk is determined to get people into space, and these are just some of his preparations.

3. Classiest and futuristic Homes

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Alexi Rosenfeld

Musk revealed in a tweet last year that his main abode is a $50,000 rental from SpaceX that is conveniently located close to the Texas-based space exploration corporation and additionally acknowledged having an "events house" in the Bay Area in the June 2021 tweet. However, the Wall Street Journal revealed in December 2021 that Musk was residing in a home owned by Ken Howery in Austin. Howery, who co-founded PayPal with Musk and others, paid $12 million for the 8,000-square-foot house in 2018, making it the priciest real estate in Austin, according to Forbes. His futuristic-styled Los Angeles residence is well-known for costing an estimated $4.5 million. With a surface area of over 3,000 square feet, the home is rather large and has three luxurious baths and four large bedrooms.

4. Private jets

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Alex Wong/

Three of the four planes that Musk now owns are manufactured by Gulfstream. Musk also owned a Dassault 900B, which was his first airplane purchase. All of Musk's aircraft are registered to Falcon Landing LLC, a shell corporation with connections to Space X. The G700 might be expensive to operate. According to Liberty Jet, 400 hours of flight time may result in operational costs of around $3.5 million. According to the aviation website, fuel and engine maintenance are the most costly aspects of flying the aircraft.

5. Watch Collection

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Justin Sullivan

Musk was seen sporting two expensive timepieces, one of which was rather unexpected and the other not so much. A Tag Heuer Carrera Calibre 1887 SpaceX Chronograph with the SpaceX rocket on the dial and case back is purportedly owned by Musk. The limited-edition watch was unveiled in 2012 to commemorate the "Luna mission's" 50th anniversary since it was John Glenn's first time wearing a watch in space in 1962. There were just 2,012 1887 SpaceXChronograph watches produced by Tag Heuer Carrera. The Friendship 7 spacecraft, which was used for that voyage, is shown on the display case back and dial of the chronograph, which draws inspiration from the 2915A.

6. Cars with futuristic technologies

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Justin Sullivan

Musk has many expensive vehicles. Elegant creatures like the Audi Q7, which costs around $70,000, and the 1967 Jaguar Series 1, which cost him roughly $104,000, are kept in his garage. Musk also owns several high-tech vehicles, such as the highly anticipated McLaren F1 Hypercar, valued at over $12 million, the Tesla Roadster, which commands an incredible price of over $200,000, and the McLaren F1 Proceed. Even though the McLaren F1 was the nicest automobile he had ever had, he lost it in a catastrophic collision while driving it with his friend and business partner, Peter Thiel. Luckily, none of them sustained any significant wounds.

7. Lotus Esprit Submarine

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Scott Olson

The 2013 acquisition of the automobile from the James Bond film The Spy Who Loved Me by the actor is among the most costly personal things ever purchased. It cost Musk around a million dollars. The 1977 film, starring Roger Moore as James Bond, features a sports automobile that can change into a submarine and shoot missiles underwater. The vehicle, dubbed "Wet Nellie," was transformed into a working submarine by a maritime engineering company. Using complete dive gear, a former U.S. Navy SEAL assisted in performing the underwater portions of the film.