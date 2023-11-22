Former President Donald Trump is well-known for being rather vocal and expressive about his thoughts on politics, culture, and economics. Moreover, he doesn’t mince his words during campaigns and speeches. But it may just be the case that his honesty continues even in his relationships, particularly with his wife, Melania Trump. Back in 2018, the former First Lady was spotted by paparazzi donning a rather unique ensemble for which her husband had some possibly mixed feelings, as per The Business Insider.

Stephanie Grisham's book I’ll Take Your Questions Now detailed a rather explosive altercation that allegedly took place between the couple concerning the 2018 jacket controversy. The author was once a top advisor in Trump’s administration. Grisham also served as Melania's Chief of Staff and Communications Director. Grisham reportedly also handled all media relations concerning Trump and had an official designation as a Press Secretary.

Republicans are outraged that Jill Biden presented a Grammy award to Bonnie Raitt for Song of the Year.



Meanwhile they didn’t say a word when Melania Trump visited detained children, wearing a jacket that said “I really don’t care, do u?” — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) February 6, 2023

Circling back to the crux of the matter, the book recorded the time when Melania wore a printed olive green jacket that read, “I really don’t care, do u?” on the back. As per sources, the jacket is priced at $40 and was purchased from a renowned clothing brand, Zara. At the time, Melania had just paid a visit to the migrants at the Texas-Mexico border and was getting back home to the White House, where the described altercation took place.

Shortly after she was back, Trump summoned Melania to the Oval Office for an alleged confrontation along with Grisham [as she noted in her book]. Apparently, it was at this moment that Trump began fuming at both of them and yelled at Melania, saying, “What the hell were you thinking?”

In her book, Grisham claimed that the actual reason for Melania wearing it remains in the dark. The ex-aide wrote that for Melania, it seemed to be just a jacket, but Trump apparently had a plan to 'combat the fallout.' Shortly after the picture of Melania’s alleged statement jacket went viral, several critics began demanding an explanation on social media platforms. About Grisham’s statement earlier, Trump did indeed provide an answer on X, formerly Twitter. He claimed in the tweet that it was merely a statement to deter 'fake news' media. Melania echoed the same sentiments in a 2018 interview with CNN.

"Grisham writes at one point in the conversation, Melania Trump suggests putting a circle with a line through it over the "don't" part of the message on the jacket -- ostensibly turning it into "I really do care" -- and then claiming the press had read it wrong." https://t.co/0F16ZfiOcz — bloodyexhausted - 🇮🇪🇪🇺🇺🇦 GTTO (@bloodyexhausted) October 2, 2021

However, in response to Grisham's then-upcoming book (which was eventually released on October 5, 2021), Trump’s representatives quickly reacted to the situation. Back then, both Trump and Melania's representatives strongly denied any such altercations. Spokeswoman Liz Harrington claimed that the book was "another pitiful attempt to cash in on the President’s strength and sell lies about the Trump family,” per CNN. Harrington further named Grisham as a 'disgruntled employee' and explained that “it is an attempt to redeem herself after a poor performance as a press secretary, failed personal relationships, and unprofessional behavior in the White House." Melania’s representatives released an official statement to Politico that noted, “Through mistruth and betrayal, she seeks to gain relevance and money at the expense of Mrs. Trump.”

