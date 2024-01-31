Here Are 8 Ways ‘Vanderpump Villa’ Might Take Over ‘Vanderpump Rules'

Can Vanderpump Villa Be Popular Like Vanderpump Rules?

Image Source: Instagram | @lisavanderpump

Vanderpump Rules stood out as one of the most popular reality TV shows in 2023. Yet, there are questions about whether the upcoming Vanderpump Villa can surpass its success. The last season was initially intended to determine the show's future, but it has undergone some changes and is not what it used to be. Instead of attempting to restore Vanderpump Rules to its former glory, there is a collective hope that the brand-new Vanderpump Villa will recapture the original drama. Here are some essential facts about Vanderpump Villa that one should be aware of.

1. Vanderpump Villa Will Show the Presence of Lisa Vanderpump

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Amanda Edwards

While Lisa continues her presence in Vanderpump Rules, her influence has gradually faded over the years. This decline coincides with the cast's diminishing connection to SUR, shifting their focus towards individual fame derived from the series itself. However, there's widespread anticipation for Vanderpump Villa, with hopes that Lisa will assume a more dynamic role, actively participating in the show. There's a collective desire for the return of the compelling dynamics between Lisa and her staff, reintroducing the fact that made the original series captivating.

2. It Will Show a Young Group of Service Professionals

Image Source: Instagram | @vanderpumpvilla

A captivating facet of Vanderpump Villa lies in the debut of a young set of characters. Featuring a brand-new cast working under Lisa, the audience can anticipate an ensemble that is both dynamic and entertaining. The cast of Vanderpump Villa consists of vibrant young service professionals who are poised to infuse the series with their brand of drama, reminiscent of the early days of Vanderpump Rules. The show delves into the lives and challenges of Lisa's staff members as they navigate the responsibilities of overseeing her luxurious French villa.

3. Vanderpump Villa Displays a Luxurious Lifestyle

Image Source: Instagram | @lisavanderpump

Lisa's residences have been prominently showcased on both Vanderpump Rules and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, representing expansive spaces that demand substantial assistance from her dedicated staff. Vanderpump Rules consistently emphasized that the servers at SUR catered to the celebrity elite as their daily schedule. Vanderpump Villa aims to accentuate this luxurious lifestyle, taking it a step further. The show will transport the employees to Lisa's luxurious French villa, placing them in one of the most elite roles they could occupy.

4. It Will Present Complicated Romantic Relationships

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Amy Sussman

A defining element of the early Vanderpump Rules days was the abundance of relationship drama. Although this theme has persisted, the series has somewhat veered away from the intense relationship turmoil showcased initially. Since the revelation of the affair between Raquel Leviss and Tom Sandoval in March, additional details have emerged both within and outside the confines of Vanderpump Rules, according to Screenrant. Despite the ongoing relationship drama, the show has faced criticism for becoming somewhat predictable in this regard. However, Vanderpump Villa is poised to inject new life into the narrative, promising a plethora of messy relationships among colleagues working at the French villa.

5. Vanderpump Villa Appears to Have Significant Drama

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Amanda Edwards

Vanderpump Rules Season 10 reached its peak in drama when the relationship troubles of Sandoval and Madix became a central focus. The early seasons of the show were marked by intense drama, notably the turbulent dynamics involving Jax Taylor, Stassi Schroeder, and Kristen Doute, forming a major storyline that extended across seasons and had lasting effects on the friend group. There is a hopeful expectation that Vanderpump Villa, with its commitment to significant drama among Lisa's estate co-workers, will recapture the essence of the early seasons that defined Vanderpump Rules.

6. Vanderpump Villa Displays Both Work and Leisure

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Amanda Edwards

While recent seasons of Vanderpump Rules have delved into the personal lives of the cast members, the early seasons of the series were characterized by a clear division between their personal and professional spheres. The narrative initially revolved around the intricacies of their lives both at work and outside of it. However, as the cast transitioned away from their roles in the service industry, the show took various turns. There is a prevailing belief that Vanderpump Villa will revert to its original format by concentrating on the intricate and tumultuous work lives of Lisa's employees, according to Screenrant.

7. It Will Bring in a Fresh Set of Staff Working for Lisa

Image Source: Instagram | @vanderpumpvilla

Lisa personally selected the twelve individuals, each serving a vital role in her hospitality project, ranging from executive chefs to mixologists to housekeepers. Despite their professional expertise, drama is inevitable among the new colleagues, all of whom reside and work together on-site. The cast is currently based in France for filming, with the members originating from various locations in the United States, as outlined by PEOPLE. Among them, three come from Los Angeles, another three from Las Vegas, and two from Miami.

8. Vanderpump Villa Will Concentrate on the Elements That Made Vanderpump Rules Successful

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Dave Kotinsky

Over the years, Vanderpump Rules has undergone numerous changes, reshaping both its narrative and stars. The show has evolved beyond its initial formulaic reality TV structure. In its early seasons, Vanderpump Rules adhered to a predictable yet exhilarating format, but in recent years, it has taken a different direction. The emergence of Vanderpump Villa suggests a rejuvenated approach, promising a new perspective on the original series' formula. For viewers longing for the essence of the early days, changes are in store for the Vanderpump Rules landscape.