Sydney Sweeney Furious on Being Dragged Into Co-Star Glen Powell’s Relationship Drama With Gigi Paris

The White Lotus actress, Sydney Sweeney is currently "fuming" for being dragged into co-star Glen Powell's relationship fiasco with his ex-girlfriend Gigi Paris, and she has reportedly insisted to friends that she is "not a homewrecker." Sweeney who is engaged to Chicago-based restaurateur Jonathan Davino, has been lately been targeted by rumors that she and her co-star Glen Powell are "more than just colleagues," after fans noticed their hot chemistry, reports The U.S. Sun. The sensational actors have just wrapped filming for their upcoming movie, Anyone But You, in Australia, and photographs that emerged on social media of them while filming showcase Sweeney hugging Powell.

According to People, these rumors got more intense just around the time that Powell and Paris called it quits. While a source suggested that the split was because the pair were unable to strike a work-life balance, many fans speculated that they might have broken up because of the chemistry between Powell and Sweeney

However, clarifying the rumors, an LA-based friend of the Euphoria star exclusively told the news outlet, "Sydney is getting dragged into Glen Powell's drama by no choice of her own. She says she has kept things strictly professional with Glen during their short time knowing each other and generally, her M.O. is to not mix her dating life with her work."

The friend of the Hollywood star continued, "This is a very disciplined, serious young woman who is trying to settle down and get a family going with Jonathan Davino in the next few years. Despite the characters she plays, she isn't a 'party girl' and she sure as hell isn't a home-wrecker. She doesn't want or need this attention and, to be frank, this is Glen's problem for letting his relationship with Gigi get out of control and for being so public about his personal life on social media."

According to People, the Top Gun: Maverick star's model ex-girlfriend, Gigi Paris has since unfollowed Sweeney on social media. "Gigi only unfollowed Sydney on social media because Sydney never followed her back. This had nothing to do with Glen and Sydney. Gigi is aware that Glen and Sydney never hooked up," a source said, adding that the model felt "the distance" when Powell was on set. "He takes his work very seriously and it was tough on the relationship." The source continued that the distance is what drove Powell and Paris apart: "It wasn't about infidelity. She's on different coasts modeling, he's on different coasts filming. When she left, they were on great terms."

Sweeney's friend went on to add that Anyone But You was only shooting in Australia for around 40 days, but this temporary situation has spun out into a mini-scandal, turning into Sweeney's worst nightmare. "If she and Glen were closer, she'd tell him to handle his problems privately instead of letting them bleed into social media," the pal added. "But the fact is, she and Glen don't have much of a personal relationship at all beyond the making of this movie. Glen's real-life girlfriend problems are now infecting how people will perceive this project before they've even had the chance to market it. It's distracting and annoying as hell and Sydney loathes that she's been publicly dragged into this."