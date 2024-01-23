The highly anticipated reboot of the Harry Potter series as a TV show has been confirmed for the new streaming service, Max. J.K. Rowling, the creator of the beloved wizarding world, is set to executive produce the series.

The announcement of a Harry Potter TV series for the new streaming service, Max, has stirred controversy, particularly within the LGBTQ+ community, due to J.K. Rowling's previous comments against transgender individuals per Marca. During the rebranding of the streaming service Max, the unveiling of the Harry Potter TV series, set to span a decade, sparked renewed controversy.

Casey Bloys, Chairman and CEO of HBO and Max Content, confirmed Rowling's substantial involvement as an executive producer, highlighting her enduring connection to the "Potter business." Disappointment and frustration has been expressed by many members of the LGBTQ+ community and their allies over Rowling's sustained participation in the Harry Potter universe.

this is a fucking insult to the original harry potter franchise. to me feels like a rebound from jk rowling because the cast didn't get along with her being transphobic idk https://t.co/JmbVa46XE0 — elle (@myspideyswift) April 12, 2023

"JK Rowling should make an interesting Exec Producer of the new Harry Potter series given that she doesn’t seem to understand any of the themes of her work," one person tweeted. Another wrote, "The way JK Rowling, a raging fascist and transphobic bigot, is on @hbomax’s payroll, yet they only perceive ‘Our Flag Means Death’ during Pride month, makes my blood boil. We deserve so much better. Queer people deserve so much better," over the microblogging site X (formerly known as Twitter).

my tinfoil hat moment is that this will be an attempt to make new actors the face of the franchise who aren't the original cast who has spoken out about rowling's bad views. https://t.co/aJ9A4KT04I — the kenaissance (@shepardcdr) April 12, 2023

While intellectual property laws give Rowling control over the franchise, the backlash from fans raises questions about the broader implications of separating art from the artist's controversial views. Subsequently, Casey Bloys, Chairman and CEO of HBO and Max Content, emphasized that Rowling's involvement and contributions would be substantial.

The actors would've been too old for the roles anyway. But I definitely don't think the live-action material needed a reboot tho. — JOLLY J✨ (@DynamoSuperX) April 12, 2023

Some have proposed that the decision to reboot the series entirely may stem from the fact that a significant portion of the original cast, including Emma Watson and Daniel Radcliffe, who portrayed Hermione and Harry, respectively, has openly criticized Rowling's views on transgender individuals. No comments could be gathered by the star cast of the movie series as they couldn't be reached.

Harry Potter é bom demais, olha isso. pic.twitter.com/yHahYvyqIl — Thiego Novais (@thiegonovais) January 22, 2024

On the other hand, after a four-month hiatus from social media last year Watson, the Harry Potter actor made a captivating return on her 33rd birthday. The Perks of Being a Wallflower actress looked stunning on her birthday, with gelled and slicked-back hair, bold yet subtle eye makeup, and a dash of glitter for glam.

the main point of the harry potter show, from JKR's perspective, is to have a new adaptation bc all the old actors hate her guts which is just so pathetic if you think abt it — IrishMann Carl 🇵🇸 🇮🇪 (@bornposting) January 21, 2024

In a heartfelt message accompanying the images, Watson, renowned for her role as young Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter film series, appeared ageless to her stunned fans. Boldly, the actress shared that she underwent significant therapy with @renaisspirits, a decision that seems to have positively impacted her. Additionally, Watson introduced her furry companion, Sofia, whom she adopted in Mexico, describing her as an "angel and not a dog."

