Here are 8 Reasons Why Kody Was the Ultimate Heartbreaker of 'Sister Wives'

Here are 8 Reasons Why Kody Is The Ultimate Heartbreaker

Kody Brown has said and done many awful things across the 18 seasons of Sister Wives, breaking the hearts of his wives and children in the process. The union of Kody and Robyn Brown marked the beginning of the disintegration of the Brown extended family. Before Robyn joined the Sister Wives group, things weren't always simple, but the family had managed to strike a careful balance. The entrance of Robyn upset the balance of power and caused a lifelong split in the Brown family.

1. Kody Admits Marrying Christine for Prestige

Following the end of his 26-year marriage to Christine Brown, Kody acknowledged that he had married her due to her family's status within their polygamous church, branding them as "polygamist royalty." All he really said was that he married Christine primarily for prestige and never really loved her. Christine called him a coward for not ending their relationship sooner, and Kody responded by saying that he couldn't leave her because of her family's status in the community. The exes were at odds with Christine's choice to leave the family and go to Utah with their daughter, Truely, as per Entertainment Tonight.

2. Janelle Brown's Financial Struggle

One of the primary breadwinners for the Brown family during their marriage, Janelle Brown was employed full-time in the real estate industry, as per Cheat Sheet. Christine, a stay-at-home mother, watched Janelle's children in addition to her own, and Janelle earned money that she immediately put toward the family's expenses. After years of hard work, Janelle had no funds and nothing to show for her efforts when the Browns failed, and Kody was unwilling to support her financially. As a single mother with a full-time job and no savings, it was hard for Janelle.

3. The Browns' Journey from a Spacious Home to Scattered Houses

In the first season of Sister Wives, Kody, and his three wives, the Browns, were introduced. Their spacious home was partitioned into many wings, giving each wife her own space, as per the Cheat Sheet. Because polygamy was forbidden in Utah, Kody moved his family to Las Vegas out of fear for the government. Living in several houses presented difficulties since Kody had to spend time every night apart from a significant portion of his family, causing the Brown family to fall apart. Christine wanted to return to Utah when the regulations relaxed a little, but Kody turned her down.

4. Kody's Preference for Robyn

Robyn was Kody's favorite wife from the moment of their 2010 wedding. Kody maintained for years that he loved all four of his spouses equally and denied the accusation. Kody eventually began to publicly admit his preference for Robyn once Christine, Janelle, and Meri Brown all left. Plural marriage is poisoned when one spouse is preferred above the others, and Kody's fondness for Robyn finally crushed his wives' hearts and ruined his family. He believed that he could pass the plural marriage exam if he put in enough effort in his studies at How to Be a Husband 101, as per E!News.

5. From Loan Request to Proud Owner of Lizzie's Heritage Inn

Meri wanted to purchase her grandmother's home and turn it into a bed and breakfast during Sister Wives season 12. She requested a $40,000 loan from Kody to fulfill her goal. Meri was able to get the necessary funds on her own and is now the happy owner of Lizzie's Heritage Inn after Kody declined to assist her. Since then, she has been the owner of Lizzie's Heritage Inn, having personally paid the entire $80,000. Meri bought the house with her own funds from her LulaRoe clothes company. Her great-great-grandparents constructed it in 187o. Members of the little town of Parowan, which is located midway between Salt Lake City and Las Vegas, gathered there in a type of way.

6. He Crushed Their Coyote Pass Dreams

The family purchased undeveloped land in Arizona in 2019 to develop one house on a spacious plot for each of the wives. The family had a desire to return to the same land since departing Utah in 2010. Except for the years Janelle lived there in a trailer, the site lay vacant for years since the Browns lacked the funds to develop it. Not only were they unable to utilize the land, but Coyote Pass only made matters worse for the family—they were having financial difficulties and quarreling over how to split the land equally between the wives.

7. Feuded With Janelle Brown's Kids

The terrible suicide death of Garrison Brown, the 25-year-old son of Kody and Janelle, was just brought to light. Regretfully, Garrison and his father had a falling out ever since the COVID-19 epidemic broke up the family, therefore they were not friendly when he passed away.

Garrison was one of Kody's elder children who was not permitted to see their father because he was unable to adhere to Kody and Robyn's stringent COVID-19 standards. Everyone in the family suffered greatly throughout the separation, and the family was unable to get back together when the epidemic was over.

8. The Heartbreaking Rift Between Kody, Meri, and Their Transgender Son

Leon Brown, Kody and Meri's transgender son, was their only kid together, and Kody abandoned him and Meri after he married Robyn. It was simpler for Kody to spend time with all of his wives and children when Sister Wives first started because they shared a large house in Utah. Kody's priorities were apparent as soon as they moved into separate houses because he was spending less and less time at Meri's residence. He frequently hinted he had never even loved Meri and told her he didn't want to be in a relationship after years of neglect.