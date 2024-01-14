Awkward Moments at the Golden Globes 2024

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Rich Polk

The Golden Globes made a noteworthy comeback. Amidst the glitz and glamour, the ceremony unfolded as the first major televised event since the writers’ and actors’ strikes disrupted the industry, prompting stars and studios eager to boost their Oscar prospects to grace the occasion, despite some notable absences from the previous year. The red carpet, usually a showcase of glitzy fashion and seamless elegance, experienced its fair share of mayhem. While the highs at the 2024 Golden Globes were overshadowed by a subdued energy, it mirrored Hollywood's cautious optimism in the wake of recent disruptions. The collective determination of the industry to surmount challenges and revive the celebratory essence was evident in the impressive turnout. Here are some of the events that were more than awkward this time!

1. Justin Hartley, Who Stars on ‘This Is Us,’ Was Mistaken for Glen Powell

I think this is the perfect time to announce that ⁦@justinhartley⁩ and I will be starring in the most boring body-swap movie of all time. pic.twitter.com/3WWYwKacar — Glen Powell (@glenpowell) January 8, 2024

Despite not gracing the red carpet at the 2024 Golden Globes, the actor known for Anyone But You found himself unintentionally credited as an attendee. The Hollywood Reporter mistakenly identified a photo of This Is Us star Justin Hartley as Glen, sparking a case of mistaken identity that quickly caught the attention of the 36-year-old actor. However, he took it lightly and tweeted about it in a lighthearted post by resharing the story.

2. Kieran Culkin Told a Red Carpet Host That a Succession Spinoff Was a 'Terrible Idea'

Kieran Culkin expressed skepticism about the potential success of a Succession spinoff during a conversation with Variety's Marc Malkin at the Golden Globes 2024 official digital pre-show with Entertainment Tonight. The 41-year-old actor didn't hesitate to state that the idea was rather odd to him as he went to say its "horrible." Culkin emphasized his aversion to the idea, noting that the term "spinoff" itself doesn't appeal to him.

3. The Same Host Asked the Cast and Director of ‘Poor Things,’ Yorgos Lanthimos, to ‘Improv’ the Film on the Red Carpet

Willem Dafoe, Emma Stone, el director Yorgos Lanthimos y Mark Ruffalo de #PoorThings en los #GoldenGlobes. Película con 7 nominaciones esta noche. La tercera más nominada. pic.twitter.com/vmpRCcFQMq — CineVista (@CineVistaBlog) January 8, 2024

Poor Things, a surreal science-fiction romance, secured the title of Best Movie, Comedy, or Musical at the awards ceremony. Emma Stone, the lead actress in Poor Things, clinched the Globe for Best Comedic Actress, while Paul Giamatti, renowned for his role in The Holdovers, was awarded the coveted statuette for Best Comedic Actor. However, the event took an unexpected turn when the same host invited the cast and director to deliver an improv performance, resulting in a hilariously disastrous outcome.

4. When the Red Carpet Host Mispronounced Sukyong, the Name of Charles Melton’s Mother

Charles Melton Brought His Mother, Sukyong, As His Date to the Golden Globes: https://t.co/Jak7v3eEMS pic.twitter.com/yFmiNaaLyq — Marie Claire (@marieclaire) January 8, 2024

Charles Melton, nominated for Best Supporting Actor — Comedy or Musical for his role in Todd Haynes's c

ritically acclaimed May December, attended the ceremony with his charming mother, Sukyong Melton. Yet, during a red carpet interview, keen-eyed viewers observed that the interviewer mispronounced the actor's mom's name, referring to her as "suit" instead of Sukyong.

5. Harrison Ford Was Not Thrilled With One of the Gags in Jo Koy’s Monologue

HARRISON FORD AFTER ONE OF JO KOY'S JOKES PLEASE 💀💀💀 #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/Z9d72rK94S — maddie (@maddiecar_) January 8, 2024

In a viral moment, Harrison Ford's candid reaction to comedian Jo Koy's struggles as the host of the Golden Globe Awards is making waves. As the stand-up comedian and host of this year's Golden Globes, Jo Koy faced questions about his approach to the opening monologue on the red carpet. Would he deliver scorching humor like Ricky Gervais, opt for a gentle and charming style inspired by Sandra Oh, or find a middle ground akin to the legendary duo Tina Fey and Amy Poehler?

6. Selena Gomez's Response to the Announcement was Hilarious!

Selena Gomez reacts to comedian Jo Koy’s #GoldenGlobes monologue.



pic.twitter.com/LeBu4CkzrF — Buzzing Pop (@BuzzingPop) January 8, 2024

The 81st Golden Globe Awards brought not only glitz and glamour but also some cringe-worthy moments, notably in Jo Koy's opening monologue. Jo Koy aimed his comedic jabs at the film and TV industry during the 81st Golden Globe Awards, leaving the audience less than impressed. Caught on camera during this awkward moment, Gomez showcased a reaction perfectly mirroring the disappointment felt by many. With her head in her hands and a gaze fixed on the table, Gomez's candid response became the talk of social media.

7. Jo Also Made Meryl Streep Do the ‘Wakanda Forever’ Posture

Jo Koy making Meryl Streep do Wakanda Forever………. #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/zLQiY4G0OQ — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) January 8, 2024

Despite the roomful of stars and Hollywood players reportedly expressing displeasure, Jo Koy did manage to elicit a positive response from Meryl Streep. He persuaded Streep to perform the Wakanda Forever salute from Marvel's Black Panther, injecting a moment of lightness into the otherwise heavy atmosphere during the announcements.

8. Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet Were Seen Kissing During the Ad Breaks

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet kissing at the #GoldenGlobes . pic.twitter.com/5zDXNLHWgn — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 8, 2024

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner added fuel to the rumor mill fire of their relationship status with a sweet smooch at the Golden Globe Awards on Sunday night. USA TODAY reporters on the scene witnessed Jenner stroking Chalamet's chest, and the unconfirmed couple was also captured on camera looking deeply into each other's eyes. This marks another incident of their reported canoodling.

