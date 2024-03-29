Here Are 7 Near-Perfect Pop Culture Icons Who Best Reflect Former President Donald Trump

Trump references feat. pop culture

Donald Trump has emerged as the most talked about president of the United States. Sure, he's had some controversial moments but they also contributed to his larger-than-life persona, just like these pop culture icons. In the years that followed his presidency in the Oval Office, the former POTUS depicted the many shades of his defiant personality- rebel, wild, and full of aggression. From Lord Voldemort to Vito Corleone, here are seven pop culture icons that are best compared to Trump.

1. Lord Voldemort- Harry Potter

Ruthless, cold, and powerful- Voldemort was the perfect example of an evil mastermind whose sole motive in life was to prevent any harm meant to reach his existence. Loyal Harry Potter fans somehow began to see similarities between Trump and the villain of the fantasy franchise. When the former POTUS uttered hatred in his speeches, fans drew comparisons with the evil Voldemort. However, J.K. Rowling disagreed and tweeted on X, formerly Twitter, "How horrible. Voldemort was nowhere near as bad."

2. Effie Trinket- Hunger Games

During her speech at the Democratic National Convention, Elizabeth Banks drew comparisons of Donald Trump to her Hunger Games character Effie Trinket. She said, "Some of you know me from the Hunger Games, in which I play Effie Trinket — a cruel, out-of-touch reality TV star who wears insane wigs while delivering long-winded speeches to a violent dystopia," adding, "So when I tuned in to [the Republican National Convention in] Cleveland last week, I was like, 'Hey! That's my act.'"

3. Travis Bickle- Taxi Driver

Robert De Niro also saw Trump in his movie Taxi Driver's character Travis Bickle. The 80-year-old actor addressed the crowd at the Sarajevo Film Festival, "What he has been saying is totally crazy, ridiculous, stuff that shouldn't be even — he is totally nuts," said De Niro. He additionally discussed, "[Bickle] is back driving a cab, celebrated, which is kind of relevant in some way today too... People like Donald Trump, who shouldn't be where he is so... God help us."

4. Biff- Back to the Future: Part II

Ted Cruz, former presidential hopeful referenced Back to the Future Part 2's Biff, to compare Donald Trump. He said, "If anyone has seen the movie Back to the Future: Part II, the screenwriter [Bob Gale] says that he based the character Biff Tannen on Donald Trump: a caricature of a braggadocios arrogant buffoon who builds giant casinos with giant pictures of him everywhere he looks. I don't think the people of America want that. I don't think we deserve that."

5. Negan- The Walking Dead

Cudlitz, The Walking Dead star, discussed the comparisons between the then-two presidential candidates on his AMC show, "I think Trump would be more like Negan, and Clinton would be more like Rick — kind of go with the political when you can, but not afraid to kill everybody if they had to," per The Huffington Post. But Negan's a little bit of a loose cannon, and Trump is a little bit of a loose cannon, and that's not me being political."

6. 'That Psycho Girl'- The Bachelor

Although Judd Apatow refrained from taking specific names, he saw some similarities between the contestants of the show The Bachelor and former president Donald Trump. At the South by Southwest premiere of Pee-wee's Big Holiday, he said, "He's [Trump] kind of like the psycho girl on The Bachelor that you don't want to get kicked out too soon because she might have sex with somebody in the ocean. But it’s time he doesn’t get the rose," per Entertainment Weekly.

7. Vito Corleone- The Godfather

7. Vito Corleone- The Godfather

An ad campaign suggested that the iconic Vito Corleone from The Godfather is reflected in former POTUS Donald Trump. The character in the 70's film was played by Marlon Brando and keeping with the spirit of the film, the advert read in a similar soundtrack and the font, "There is one man at the head of the GOP, and he'll do anything to win," the ad reads. "Everyone must pay their respects... RNC's the Godfather, a candidate they can't refuse."




