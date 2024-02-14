Here Are 10 Surprising Scandals on ‘America’s Got Talent'

Top 10 Controversies Surrounding America's Got Talent

Throughout its run, America's Got Talent has faced its fair share of controversies, making headlines that extend beyond the exceptional performances. The judging panel, tasked with evaluating talents from diverse corners of the globe, ultimately crowns only one winner. However, the nature of a talent competition inherently invites a touch of drama. In this compilation, we'll delve into the most controversial incidents that came with this talent show until now, showcasing the moments that sparked debates and stirred up the show's narrative beyond the spotlight of mere talent.

1. Marathon Productions Faced Lawsuit

In a legal action against Marathon Productions, a couple from New York filed a lawsuit against America's Got Talent, alleging that the show and judge Tyra Banks subjected them to public humiliation after their on-stage performance. As reported by Essence, the couple had auditioned with a song dedicated to their daughter, who was backstage. They claim that their daughter was instructed to show embarrassment at her parents' performance. Additionally, they accused Banks of physically manipulating and verbally harassing the minor. The couple further asserted that the host mocked their performance in the presence of their child, uttering disrespectful remarks.

2. The Sacred Riana's Performance Ends Abruptly

In a particularly dramatic episode of the America's Got Talent finals, The Sacred Riana, the eerie illusionist also known as Marie Antoinette Riana Graharani, delivered a spine-chilling performance during the second round, causing a stir among viewers, according to Good Housekeeping. Riana's act appeared to be a success, keeping everyone on edge until the very last moment. However, as she concluded her haunting performance with a scream, the screen abruptly went dark, cutting straight to commercials and leaving the audience in suspense.

3. A Makeup Artist Fell on the Floor

Jude Alcalá, employed as a makeup artist on the show, suffered injuries when he reportedly fell six feet through a gap in the stage floor. Allegedly, he filed a lawsuit against NBC, Syco Entertainment, and FremantleMedia, claiming negligence due to a lack of warning signs. The incident supposedly resulted in a broken femur and significant shoulder damage. Former "AGT" judge Sharon Osbourne sided with Alcalá, criticizing the show for neglecting his claims and avoiding accountability for the accident. However, updates on the case remained scarce thereafter, according to Watch Mojo.

4. Cas Haley Shared Behind-the-Scenes Gossip

Haley, the runner-up from Season 2, completely distanced himself from "AGT" after his time on the show. He voiced concerns about the commercial nature of the program and expressed discomfort with the idea of joke acts. Recalling a specific incident, he mentioned producers allegedly exploiting an approximately eight-year-old contestant. According to him, they made up a scenario where a room full of people applauded her entrance, giving the false impression that she had advanced to the next round when, in reality, she hadn't. It appeared to be a setup aimed at capturing her reaction.

5. Lawsuit Filed Against NBCUniversal, Marathon Productions, & Fremantle Media Over Deadly Incident

According to TMZ, a lawsuit was filed against America's Got Talent, alleging wrongful death after a woman, Maureen Allen, was injured while attempting to navigate a motorized wheelchair over cables during the show's taping. Allen, a volunteer at the Pasadena Convention Center in March 2017, coincidentally shared the premises with 'AGT' at the time. The lawsuit claims that a large power cord protector obstructed the only disabled access ramp to the auditorium, causing her wheelchair to flip and resulting in severe injuries. Subsequently, she experienced a stroke, underwent multiple surgeries, and eventually succumbed to her injuries after being placed on life support a few months later.

6. Tim Poe Faces Accusations

Contestant Poe on America's Got Talent faced allegations of embellishing his military history during his audition, as per The Wrap. Contrary to his narrative, a National Guard spokesperson contradicted his story, stating there was no evidence supporting the incident he portrayed. Poe eventually issued an apology for misrepresenting himself, asserting that he didn't intentionally deceive anyone. He said, “I would like to take the time to tell the American people how truly sorry I am that they had to endure the incomplete facts. I understand how they feel.”

7. Nick Cannon's Departure

In the early months of 2017, Nick Cannon's departure from America's Got Talent made headlines following a highly publicized dispute with NBC, according to The US Sun. Having hosted the show from 2009 to 2016, Cannon did not return for the 2017 season. In a Facebook post, he clarified that the decision stemmed from NBC's threat to terminate him over jokes he shared during his Showtime stand-up special. Cannon emphasized his choice to walk away, prioritizing his commitment to free expression over financial gain, stating that his moral principles held greater significance.

8. Marcelito Pomoy Missed Out on the Golden Buzzer

Pomoy was a favorite among fans but left audiences in disbelief when Howie Mandel decided against using the Golden Buzzer for him. The shock intensified as Simon Cowell subsequently utilized the coveted buzzer, but not for Pomoy; instead, it propelled Boogie Storm directly to the finals. Despite Pomoy's commendable fourth-place finish, the lingering frustration over the unresolved golden buzzer situation left a substantial number of viewers disappointed. The aftermath of this incident sparked one of the most significant outcries among the audience, reflecting the emotional investment and reactions of fans to the unexpected turn of events.

9. Jonathan Goodwin's Performance Ended in Disaster

Jonathan Goodwin made a return for America's Got Talent: Extreme, a spin-off featuring risky stunts and daredevil performances. In this act, as reported by Digital Spy, Goodwin found himself suspended in mid-air in a straightjacket, positioned between two cars dangling 70 feet above the ground. However, the stunt took a tragic turn when the cars collided, engulfing in flames and causing him to plummet to the ground. Fortunately, he remained responsive during transport to the hospital, surviving the incident. Unfortunately, the aftermath left him paralyzed from the waist down, now confined to a wheelchair.

10. Gabrielle Union Left

Gabrielle Union featured in a single season of the talent competition before her contract was abruptly ended. Following her departure, she filed a complaint and openly addressed the toxic culture prevalent on the show. Union shared her experiences of facing relentless criticism regarding her appearance and hair, Simon Cowell's indoor smoking, and encountering racism from guest host Jay Leno. This public revelation triggered a highly publicized fallout between Union and the producers, exacerbated by the initial dismissal of her experiences by some former co-stars. While Union is not the first to highlight the show's problematic behind-the-scenes issues, her experiences took center stage in numerous headlines.