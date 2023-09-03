When Tyra Banks Got Criticized for Handing Miley Cyrus This Gift on Her 16th Birthday

Miley Cyrus, often hailed as one of the standout talents among celebrity offspring, has cast a considerable shadow over her father Billy Ray Cyrus' country music career. Her journey from Disney's Hannah Montana to her latest album Endless Summer Vacation has undeniably showcased her versatility. Tyra Banks, the creator of America's Next Top Model, was a role model and an influential figure in Miley's life. But there was a time when she was condemned for her gift to Miley, per The Things.

Their unique bond was exemplified when Tyra gifted Miley a framed picture of herself as a birthday present for Miley's Sweet 16 in 2008. The unforgettable moment perfectly encapsulated her ability to assert herself in any situation. The clip of this incident has been immortalized on social media, with fans playfully referring to Tyra as "unhinged." This moment occurred during Miley's appearance on The Tyra Banks Show, a platform where Tyra orchestrated memorable moments, including her face-to-face encounter with supermodel Naomi Campbell to address their longstanding feud.

Another occasion where Tyra made herself the center of attention occurred shortly before this incident. A star-studded Sweet 16 celebration concert was held by Miley at Disneyland which was hosted by Tyra. She made sure to shift the focus onto herself there too while gushing about being chosen to present the performers onstage. "That's right, MEEEEEEE!" Tyra exclaimed at that time.

A Redditor in 2020, according to The Things, humorously noted Tyra's knack for making any situation about herself, stating, "Say what you want but Tyra's ability to insert herself in any situation is astonishing!" A post shared by a fan captioned, "I will never forget when Tyra Banks gave Miley Cyrus a picture of herself for her 16th Birthday," was bombarded with several comments sharing the awkwardness of the situation. One user, @Dalji Imara wrote, "What is this lady’s problem?" While another user @TheOxtailPapi tweeted, "You know how comedies always have the unrealistically narcissistic parody of a celebrity? That's Tyra IRL."

I bestow upon you a picture of ME. Know what it symbolizes? ME. You're welcome. Your birthday will now be the anniversary you were gifted by ME. — Milha (@MilhaPasit) May 5, 2020

The camaraderie between Tyra and Miley persisted over the years. In 2013, the duo posed for a snapshot at Clive Davis' Grammy after-party, with Tyra crafting a playful caption, "Clive Davis Gammy Party in the USA w/ Miley Smize-rus." In 2016, Miley celebrated Tyra's new chapter as a mother by sending her balloons after the arrival of Tyra's son, York Banks Asla, through surrogacy. She posted on Instagram a thanking note for Miley that read, "Your Congratulations Balloons are HUGE and on our stairway, @mileycyrus. We're looking at them now like, 'Whoa! They're so cool!' Love and appreciate you so much! T&E."

I will never forget when Tyra Banks gave Miley Cyrus a picture of herself for her 16th Birthday 💀 pic.twitter.com/EGnL1rNQ2S — WAITING TO OXTAIL 👸🏽🇯🇲✨ (@hotlinebling) May 5, 2020

Miley's journey from her Disney days to her current status as a multifaceted artist has been intertwined with the support and unique relationships she shares with figures like Dolly Parton and Tyra Banks. These connections have not only shaped her career but have also added fascinating layers to her evolving narrative in the entertainment industry as she soaks in the success of her latest album.

