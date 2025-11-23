“Her Hands Don’t Match Her Face”- Kris Jenner’s Gloves Ignite Online Debate

Kris Jenner, who recently celebrated her 70th birthday, has shocked everyone by how she looks at this age. The credit, of course, goes to plastic surgery, and Kris has not made much effort to hide the same. While she absolutely does not look her age, a popular theory on the internet is now gaining traction that says Kris’ hands would give away her real age and that is why she has been wearing gloves with almost all of her outfits.

Her 70th birthday celebration look was also no exception, as she looked beautiful in a red dress and had her hands covered in long black gloves. Focusing on the gloves, one X user posted, “Someone said her hands don’t match her face and she’s been wearing gloves ever since,” accompanied with Kris’ birthday pictures.

Netizens readily agreed to this theory. One user commented, “Not surprised bc hands really tell you how old you really are.” Another one added, “I fear we may never see her hands again.” A third user chimed in, “Kris Jenner at 70 looking like she’s in her 30s… but if you really wanna know someone’s age, just look at their hands. They never lie.”

One user expressed some curiosity, saying, “I wonder what she’s got under those gloves.” Another one made a reference to Dolly Parton and said, “She’s gonna pull a Dolly and wear the skin-color gloves.”

Netizens continued the discussion on Kris’ birthday look and how gloves have now become her permanent accessory. One user commented, “That’s the price of looking 18 on your 70th, you gotta wear those gloves forever.” Another user posted, “The internet really bullied Kris Jenner into always wearing gloves.” Another one added, “Kris Jenner knew to put them gloves on for her party … face may look 40 but the hands are 75 IKTR.”

When it comes to plastic surgeries, members of the Kardashian-Jenner family have always been at the forefront. Besides openly talking about getting surgeries done, they have also done commendable jobs at maintaining their looks beyond their age.

However, as is evident from Kris keeping her hands under her gloves, plastic surgery also cannot stop all signs of aging. She has probably not found anything to make her hands look younger, and therefore the skin on her hands would naturally not match the skin on her face.

While plastic surgery is a personal choice, it is always important to get proper medical assistance regarding the procedures. These surgeries often turn out to be complicated with unwarranted outcomes. There have been numerous cases of plastic surgeries gone wrong, with clients getting the exact opposite of what they wanted.

Moreover, plastic surgery that goes wrong can also lead to health complications. Therefore, to avoid any unfavorable and disappointing results, it is important to get surgeries from certified professionals only.