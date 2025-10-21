Kris Jenner Stuns in Paris After $100K Facelift Reveal – Fans Say She Looks Younger Than Kim

Kris Jenner is proving once again why she’s the ultimate Kardashian matriarch. The 69-year-old momager turned heads in Paris this week, showing off her flawless new look just days after opening up about her $100,000 facelift.

On Monday night, Kris was spotted leaving the ultra-chic Costes Hotel on her way to daughter Kim Kardashian’s birthday celebration in the French capital. She rocked a leopard-print Valentino coat, black leather gloves, and sky-high heeled boots. Her signature oversized Alaïa sunglasses and sleek black handbag completed the glam moment.

Bruh… Kris Jenner looks amazing after her facelift she really

Is living whole new life pic.twitter.com/iEZMEaymhs — richlux713 (@RichLux713) October 10, 2025

Her face? Smooth, tight, and totally wrinkle-free. It was the result of her latest round of cosmetic magic. Kris’ daughter Kim, who just turned 45, is spending her birthday week promoting her new Hulu series All’s Fair in Paris. Her co-stars Sarah Paulson and Glenn Close were also spotted in the city, joining the A-list celebrations.

Kris, meanwhile, has credited New York plastic surgeon Dr. Steven Levine for her age-defying transformation, debuting the results earlier this year. Fans were floored by her new look — with many saying she somehow looks younger than her own daughters. The reality star has never been shy about her beauty procedures. In fact, she says she hopes being honest about her facelift inspires others. “It can be very inspirational to people who aren’t feeling so great about themselves,” Kris told the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast.

She also spilled a hilarious behind-the-scenes secret: Dr. Levine only agreed to let her share his name if they came up with a secret password — a code word only her closest friends and family could use to book a consultation.

Kris recalled the deal on the podcast, quoting her surgeon: “Listen, I’ll tell you what. As long as we can come up with a password so that if somebody calls and says, ‘I’m Kris Jenner’s best friend, can I have a consultation?’ They have to say the secret password.”

But even with the system in place, Kris said plenty of strangers have still tried to fake their way in. “If I told you how many times his office has called and said, you know, ‘Julie Monopoly’s on the phone, and she says she’s your best friend.’ And I’m like, ‘I’ve never heard of her,’” she laughed.

Kris teased her fans, hinting, “So if you know me, you know what the password is.” With her fresh face and Parisian style moment, Kris Jenner has once again proven that at nearly 70, she’s still the one setting the standard for glamour in the Kardashian empire.