Kris Jenner Is Aging in Reverse—Surgeon Exposes the Top Secret Behind Her Flawless Look

Kris Jenner’s plastic surgeon has done wonders for her, and there’s no denying that. The 69-year-old’s newest transformation has managed to make her look decades younger. A plastic surgery expert is now evaluating what the internet has dubbed as one of the best celebrity transformations.

Kris debuted her new look in May, leaving fans awestruck at how youthful she looked. It was hard to miss how the star looked like she had aged backwards overnight. The credit for Jenner looking decades younger went to her plastic surgeon, who managed to pull the shocking transformation off.

The Instagram post now has 465K likes, just proving how the star broke the internet. Dr. Frederick Weniger, a board-certified plastic surgeon, decided to look back on the star’s transformations over the past years.

“Her lower face, particularly the jawline and neck, shows the hallmarks of surgical lifting,” the surgeon told Glam. He noted that the star likely got a facelift and neck lift a few years ago, which managed to “tighten laxity and redefine” her face without making it look like it was overdone.

Jenner has been very vocal about the cosmetic surgeries she has undergone in the past. She even took to Instagram in June of this year to share that Dr. Garth Fisher gave her the first facelift she had ever gotten in 2011.

Kris Jenner right now is walking / talking advertisement for plastic surgery gone right. pic.twitter.com/wLNPO85nCR — Komal Khalid (@roy_komal) June 28, 2025

Dr. Frederick went on to explain how Jenner’s youthful appearance doesn’t just come from facelifts but likely other skin enhancement procedures. He notes how the star’s lower neck looks smoother and looks like it has less sun damage.

“This was likely the result of a repeated neck lift,” the surgeon shared. His guess is that the 69-year-old had to go through multiple skin-quality enhancements, including laser resurfacing, pigment removal, and microneedling. Kris likely underwent several chemical peels to achieve a smooth-looking appearance as well.

The surgeon spoke about how Jenner likely also got an upper blepharoplasty, which has changed her eyelids’ appearance from droopy to looking “more open.” The star’s sagging near her eyebrow and forehead area has also disappeared. According to the Carolina-based surgeon, that could be likely thanks to a forehead lift.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kris Jenner (@krisjenner)

“Images from 2022 and 2025 both show significantly rounder cheeks than she ever had before,” he pointed out. The surgeon hints at dermal fillers or fat grafting being done to achieve the look. He shared how patients who come in for the procedure usually prefer to lose the volume in their midface, unlike Kris.

“Kris, though, has added to the volume of her upper cheeks for years, and they are actually much fuller now than when she was younger,” Dr. Frederick shared. The surgeon spoke about how Kris’s plastic surgeon possibly added volume to her lips, which would explain how defined her lips look now.