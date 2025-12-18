Heartbreaking Final Text Sent Minutes Before Plane Crash Killed Greg Biffle’s Family

On December 18, a devastating plane crash killed Greg, 55, his wife Cristina, their 5-year-old son Ryder and Greg’s 14-year-old daughter Emma whom he shared with ex-wife Nicole Lunders as well as Dennis Dutton and his son Jack, and Craig Wadsworth, according to PEOPLE.

Moments before the crash, NASCAR champion Greg Biffle’s wife Cristina had sent her mother, Cathy Grossu, a heartbreaking text that said, “We’re in trouble.” Speaking with PEOPLE, Cathy said, “She texted me from the plane and she said, ‘We’re in trouble.’ And that was it. So we’re devastated. We’re brokenhearted.”

Cathy also said that Cristina and her family were out for a “birthday trip” to Florida. She added, “To think that they would be killed on a birthday trip, that was just such a fun time for the family. And to see the horrific way that it ended, it’s just, it is so hard to bear. I cannot believe they’re gone.”

The day before the crash, Cristina and Greg were at Cathy’s home. Talking about the same, Cathy said, “I don’t remember what the last words that I said to my daughter or to Greg or to my precious Ryder. I don’t remember. I know we hugged, but I don’t remember those last words and that’s going to haunt me. But they were happy.”

Cathy also spoke warmly about her grandson Ryder, her step-granddaughter Emma, and her son-in-law Greg, and remembered how they were all so full of life and were “doing so many good things” before the fatal crash killed them.

She explained, “They embraced every aspect of their life and every moment. And it’s such a loss. They touched so many people’s lives. It is so hard to bear. I cannot believe they’re gone.”

Cathy also talked about the last conversation she had with her daughter. Cristina had wanted to send Santa letters “at her own expense” to families that needed them, and that was the last thing that she had discussed with her mother. Cathy said, “She said, ‘Mom, can you go pick up the last 17 letters that are at Staples? I want to get them in the mail before I get on the plane tomorrow.”

She then added, “So I ran over and got ’em and took them to their house, and when they got home last night, she put them in envelopes and finished them all up to get them off to those last 17 families to bring joy to them, and that would be the last thing that she would’ve done.”

Cristina’s friend Erica Zangwill, President and CEO of the Carolina Aviators Network also talked with the PEOPLE. She said, Cristina and Greg “had the biggest hearts” and “loved helping other people before herself.” She further added, “She was a one in a million individuals and I can’t believe she’s gone.”

It should be noted here that initially the victims of the crash were not identified. It was only later that a friend of the family, Rep. Richard Hudson, confirmed the news on X.